With 2025 just about in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead to what 2026 has in store when it comes to movies. Much ink has been spilled of late about this past year's disappointing slate of blockbusters and what it says about the dire current state of the film industry. But, as Benicio del Toro's wise sensei/revolutionary Sergio St. Carlos from "One Battle After Another" once put it, "Don't go dark on me, Bob." Just as Paul Thomas Anderson's film and Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" proved there's still room for genuine art in the modern tentpole landscape in 2025, there are several big-budget, director-driven endeavors coming in 2026 that have us excited and feeling hopeful about the future of cinema.

As is usually the case with /Film's annual most anticipated rundowns, this particular list is dominated by the biggest and most buzzed-about movies on the horizon. Still, it's not all nine-figure projects, as we've also carved out room for a handful of low-to-mid-budget originals from some of the most unique filmmakers working today. Will all of these movies be winners? Perhaps not, but again, we're staying optimistic and keeping our fingers crossed for the best. And if the film you're personally looking forward to the most didn't make the cut, then we'll gladly dig into our humble pie if/when it comes out and blows us away, just like you always knew it would.

With that said, here are our 15 most anticipated movies of 2026 listed in alphabetical order.