Disclosure Day Trailer Reveals Our First Look At Steven Spielberg's 'UFO Movie'
Not that he ever really left us in the first place, but Steven Spielberg is back, and he's brought along our first look at his most secretive movie yet. For well over a year, all we've known is that the master director would come out swinging with a film vaguely described as being about aliens and UFOs ... and that's about it. Would it be a more modern riff on "Close Encounters of the Third Kind"? A throwback to his gooey "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" days? Something else altogether? Those questions have finally been answered — along with the question surrounding the film's actual title — as Universal Pictures has dropped the first teaser trailer on us for what's now called "Disclosure Day." Yeah, we're as all-in on this as we could possibly be at this point.
There's plenty of reason to be excited, of course. There's the all-star ensemble cast that Spielberg has assembled, which includes the likes of Josh O'Connor (of recent "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" acclaim), Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo, Colin Firth, and, seriously, so many more. Then there's the promise of an event movie unlike any other from the man who helped invent the summer blockbuster in the first place. And, of course, who could resist an original story that will reunite Spielberg with his frequent collaborator and talented screenwriter David Koepp? And all of that hype comes without even watching a second of the teaser trailer, but that will finally change now.
Check out the footage above!
Disclosure Day looks like Steven Spielberg's most epic and spiritual movie yet
Never, ever doubt Steven Spielberg. Perhaps our greatest storyteller alive knows how to deliver the goods when it counts and, folks, "Disclosure Day" looks like his most exciting feature in decades. While light on actual plot, the trailer seems to lay out the basic gist: a very small circle of humanity discovers that they are not alone in the universe, attempt to keep this game-changing news a secret, and then watch all their carefully-laid plans implode on live TV when the aliens decide to force the issue and communicate with us directly. Think of this as "War of the Worlds" by way of M. Night Shyamalan's (very underrated) "Signs" – though it's unclear whether these extraterrestrials might be as antagonistic as those movies would have us assume.
Yeah, this sure looks like a Spielberg film in every sense of the word, from its sweeping sense of operatic scale to the moral (and spiritual) quandary it thrusts upon its characters to that evocative visual towards the end of the footage of a child and several woodland creatures walking towards a snowy cabin. He won't be alone in this venture, however, as he brings tried-and-true writer David Koepp along for the ride and led by a dazzling cast. In addition to Josh O'Connor and Emily Blunt, this includes Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, and plenty more. The blockbuster is set to hit theaters on June 12, 2026 and you can check out the (very) general logline below:
If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people.
We are coming close to ... Disclosure Day.