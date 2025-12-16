Disclosure Day Trailer Reveals Our First Look At Steven Spielberg's 'UFO Movie'

Not that he ever really left us in the first place, but Steven Spielberg is back, and he's brought along our first look at his most secretive movie yet. For well over a year, all we've known is that the master director would come out swinging with a film vaguely described as being about aliens and UFOs ... and that's about it. Would it be a more modern riff on "Close Encounters of the Third Kind"? A throwback to his gooey "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" days? Something else altogether? Those questions have finally been answered — along with the question surrounding the film's actual title — as Universal Pictures has dropped the first teaser trailer on us for what's now called "Disclosure Day." Yeah, we're as all-in on this as we could possibly be at this point.

There's plenty of reason to be excited, of course. There's the all-star ensemble cast that Spielberg has assembled, which includes the likes of Josh O'Connor (of recent "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" acclaim), Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo, Colin Firth, and, seriously, so many more. Then there's the promise of an event movie unlike any other from the man who helped invent the summer blockbuster in the first place. And, of course, who could resist an original story that will reunite Spielberg with his frequent collaborator and talented screenwriter David Koepp? And all of that hype comes without even watching a second of the teaser trailer, but that will finally change now.

Check out the footage above!