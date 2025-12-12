Supergirl Looks Like A (Mostly) Faithful Adaptation Of A Great Comic Book Series

Like how James Gunn's "Superman" was first announced as "Superman: Legacy," the upcoming "Supergirl" originally had a now-dropped subtitle: "Woman of Tomorrow." "Superman: Legacy" was a thematic title; it's clear now Gunn had considered the subtitle "Legacy" because the movie is about Superman (David Corenswet) learning the truth about Krypton's legacy and how it might impact his own.

"Woman of Tomorrow," though, was a title taken from the comic that inspired the movie. Unlike most Marvel/DC films, "Supergirl" is not going to be a general adaptation of its titular character or an amalgam of different stories. The movie is specifically adapting 2021's "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," an eight-issue comic mini-series by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely.

I attended a "Supergirl" trailer premiere event for /Film on Sunday, December 7, which Gunn oversaw alongside Supergirl actor Milly Alcock and director Craig Gillespie. Gunn told the crowd the story of how he first read "Woman of Tomorrow" while he and Peter Safran were in negotiations to take over DC Studios. Reading the comic, Gunn said, got him thinking it was exactly the kind of tale he'd love to see DC Studios make into a movie. So, it has.

Now the "Supergirl" trailer has debuted publicly, and the movie is following, at the least, the comic's broad strokes. Like in the source material, Supergirl is helping a young alien girl, Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley), track down her father's murderer, Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts). Kara's brown overcoat and her boozed-up disposition are taken straight from her first appearance in "Woman of Tomorrow" issue #1, when meets Ruthye in a tavern. Eagle-eyed fans can spot other echoes of, and differences from, the comic even in the brief two-minute trailer.