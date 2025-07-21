The Release Of James Gunn's Superman Reveals The True Meaning Of The Original 'Legacy' Title
This article contains spoilers for "Superman."
James Gunn's "Superman" has finally arrived in theaters, getting the new DC Universe off to a triumphant start on the big-screen. The movie introduces David Corenswet's pitch-perfect Superman in a story that champions the Man of Steel's compassion and kindness. It's a refreshing break from years of grimdark comic book adaptations and superhero movies that feel the need to qualify their heroes' goodness with tragedy and trauma. Where 1978's "Superman: The Movie" wowed filmgoers by convincingly creating Kal-El's superpowers on screen, director James Gunn's charming take on "Superman" has resonated with audiences by capturing the Man of Steel's heart. You'll believe a man can care.
Originally, possibly to further differentiate itself from "Superman: The Movie" (which is often referred to as simply "Superman"), "Superman" was going to have a different title. Indeed, the project was referred to as "Superman: Legacy" when plans for the initial wave of DC Studios movies were first revealed. It was only when the film entered production that Gunn confirmed the title change to "Superman." By that point, though, the original title had spawned a range of fan theories about the movie's plot, including several theories that Jon Kent, Clark Kent's son in DC's comic continuity, might feature in some capacity.
Obviously, these particular theories were soon debunked. However, the movie's release has now revealed exactly what its original subtitle meant. "Superman" features a shocking twist, re-contextualizing the hero's origin story and bringing a renewed focus to both his Kryptonian and human parental figures. The title "Superman: Legacy" would have referred to both the dark secret behind Superman's arrival on Earth and the importance of the Kent family.
Superman reveals that the Man of Steel's parents left a dark legacy
Early on in "Superman," Clark reveals that his key motivation for his heroic activities is a message he was left by his Kryptonian parents, Jor-El (Bradley Cooper) and Lara (Angela Sarafyan). The message had been damaged in transit to Earth, with only the first half surviving. However, after breaking into the Fortress of Solitude, Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and the Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría) managed to restore the full message, revealing a terrible truth: Jor-El and Lara sent Kal-El to Earth in the hopes their son would conquer the planet, killing all who opposed him and taking many wives in order to father a new Kryptonian race to subjugate humanity.
This revelation is obviously devastating for Superman, who has dedicated his life to protecting humanity and who sees the good in all people. Thus, the title "Superman: Legacy" seems to have referred to the legacy of Superman's birth parents and Krypton. In point of fact, Kal-El himself was intended to continue the legacy of Krypton via bloodshed and tyranny, with the movie showing his defiance of his parents' wishes.
Beyond the dark legacy of Krypton, though, "Superman" also examines the legacy of Superman's adoptive parents, Jonathan (Pruitt Taylor Vince) and Martha Kent (Neva Howell). A while after learning the truth of his heritage, Clark ends up back home in Smallville. Here, Jonathan tells Clark that what he wanted to believe about his parents' message says more about him than the message itself. He helps Clark see the good in himself, illustrating Superman is the legacy of the Kents' goodness.
"Superman" is now playing in theaters.