The Release Of James Gunn's Superman Reveals The True Meaning Of The Original 'Legacy' Title

This article contains spoilers for "Superman."

James Gunn's "Superman" has finally arrived in theaters, getting the new DC Universe off to a triumphant start on the big-screen. The movie introduces David Corenswet's pitch-perfect Superman in a story that champions the Man of Steel's compassion and kindness. It's a refreshing break from years of grimdark comic book adaptations and superhero movies that feel the need to qualify their heroes' goodness with tragedy and trauma. Where 1978's "Superman: The Movie" wowed filmgoers by convincingly creating Kal-El's superpowers on screen, director James Gunn's charming take on "Superman" has resonated with audiences by capturing the Man of Steel's heart. You'll believe a man can care.

Originally, possibly to further differentiate itself from "Superman: The Movie" (which is often referred to as simply "Superman"), "Superman" was going to have a different title. Indeed, the project was referred to as "Superman: Legacy" when plans for the initial wave of DC Studios movies were first revealed. It was only when the film entered production that Gunn confirmed the title change to "Superman." By that point, though, the original title had spawned a range of fan theories about the movie's plot, including several theories that Jon Kent, Clark Kent's son in DC's comic continuity, might feature in some capacity.

Obviously, these particular theories were soon debunked. However, the movie's release has now revealed exactly what its original subtitle meant. "Superman" features a shocking twist, re-contextualizing the hero's origin story and bringing a renewed focus to both his Kryptonian and human parental figures. The title "Superman: Legacy" would have referred to both the dark secret behind Superman's arrival on Earth and the importance of the Kent family.