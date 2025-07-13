James Gunn's Superman Movie Gets One Key Relationship Exactly Right

This post contains spoilers for "Superman."

It's been more than a decade since Superman, one of the most recognizable superheroes on the planet, had a solo movie. The movie in question was Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" in 2013, which kicked off the former DCEU. But with the release of director James Gunn's "Superman" over the weekend, the Henry Cavill era is behind us and the David Corenswet era is now upon us. Gunn's vision for the world the character inhabits is, admittedly, different. It's rich with characters, both familiar and now.

Gunn wasn't afraid to bring in new characters like Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific, as well as tried and true characters like Lois Lane, played in the new DC Universe by Rachel Brosnahan. One fascinating decision that Gunn made was to not cast big-name, A-list actors for Pa Kent and Ma Kent, with Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell taking on the roles, respectively. That decision paid off handsomely in the final film as Vince and Howell not only make the most of their screentime, but they proved to be the perfect vessels to help nail the relationship between Clark Kent and his adoptive, human parents.

"Superman" is a lot of things. It's a movie with an awful lot going on, overflowing with characters. It's also not an origin story, meaning we're more or less dropped right into the heart of the action, with Superman having emerged several years ago. So we don't get to see the Kents taking in Clark as a young Kal-El who was sent to Earth from Krypton before it was wiped from the galaxy. What we do see, however, is a masterclass in doing a lot with a little in terms of establishing an effective on-screen relationship.