James Gunn Gave Rachel Brosnahan A Small But Crucial Note While Filming Superman [Exclusive]

For a great many actors, landing a major role in a big superhero movie can be a game-changer. These are the biggest movies made on the biggest scale that can reach the biggest audience. While some actors get the chance to suit up as actual superheroes (or villains), many of them are playing regular people who exist in a world of and among superheroes. Such is the case with Rachel Brosnahan, who is playing reporter Lois Lane in director James Gunn's "Superman."

Brosnahan, known best for her roles in shows like "House of Cards" and "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," is starring as Lois Lane alongside David Corenswet, who leads the cast as our new Man of Steel. Embodying someone in a universe filled with superbeings, aliens, and all sorts of sci-fi elements can be difficult. Fortunately, Gunn was able to help Brosnahan settle into the character with a simple but effective note.

/Film's Bill Bria recently spoke with Brosnahan ahead of the release of "Superman." She explained that Gunn, known best for directing Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy, got them to think intensely about their characters, even though it's all very incredible. Here's what she had to say about it: