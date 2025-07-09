James Gunn Gave Rachel Brosnahan A Small But Crucial Note While Filming Superman [Exclusive]
For a great many actors, landing a major role in a big superhero movie can be a game-changer. These are the biggest movies made on the biggest scale that can reach the biggest audience. While some actors get the chance to suit up as actual superheroes (or villains), many of them are playing regular people who exist in a world of and among superheroes. Such is the case with Rachel Brosnahan, who is playing reporter Lois Lane in director James Gunn's "Superman."
Brosnahan, known best for her roles in shows like "House of Cards" and "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," is starring as Lois Lane alongside David Corenswet, who leads the cast as our new Man of Steel. Embodying someone in a universe filled with superbeings, aliens, and all sorts of sci-fi elements can be difficult. Fortunately, Gunn was able to help Brosnahan settle into the character with a simple but effective note.
/Film's Bill Bria recently spoke with Brosnahan ahead of the release of "Superman." She explained that Gunn, known best for directing Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy, got them to think intensely about their characters, even though it's all very incredible. Here's what she had to say about it:
"[Gunn] just forced us to think a little bit more deeply about it. There are certain things that you enter these fantastical worlds and sometimes the impulse can just, rather than, 'What if it were real?' to be like, 'Well, that's true,' and maybe not go a whole lot deeper than that."
Lois Lane had to feel real in a world full of super-people
As an actor, getting into the right headspace can be hugely important. Particularly when interacting with characters like Superman, Green Lantern, and Hawkgirl, among others. For Brosnahan, having to think about what it would be like to really live in Lois Lane's shoes in this world was crucial. Speaking further, she explained how this line of thinking played out on set. As she explained:
"I remember I shot a scene with the Justice Gang, and was talking to James about it. I was like, 'I'm not sure how she feels about the Justice Gang.' And he was like, 'Well, I think Lois doesn't understand metahumans.' She's just sort of like, 'What are they, and who are they?' They exist in this world, but it deepened the scene to understand that she just doesn't get them and doesn't really have time for this thing that she doesn't understand."
"This question of, 'What if it were real?' and not just 'What if it were true?,' it's a small difference, but it made a big difference, I think, in grounding the project." Brosnahan concluded.
For Brosnahan, if all goes well, she may be occupying this character's shoes for a long time. Gunn, as the co-head of DC Studios, is in the midst of launching an ambitious new interconnected DC Universe. This movie represents the very beginning of that undertaking. There are tons of movies and TV shows in the works that will come to fruition in the years to come, if Warner Bros. deems it a good investment. So getting comfortable playing Lois in this world will certainly come in handy.
Gunn wrote the script in addition to his duties as director. The rest of the film's stacked cast includes the likes of Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), and Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific).
"Superman" hits theaters on July 11, 2025