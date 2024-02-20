Rachel Brosnahan Is 'Stalking' Journalists To Become Superman: Legacy's Lois Lane

In 2022, after a decade of trying to keep up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and largely failing, Warner Bros. and DC decided a drastic course correction was required. The first step was to wind down the so-called DC Extended Universe or DCEU, and bid its chief architect, Zack Snyder, adieu. But even the shuttering of this ill-fated cinematic project proved to be a bit of a mess.

At the start of 2023, Warner Bros. found itself in the unenviable position of having announced the end of the DCEU with four movies tied to that on-screen universe still to release. Meanwhile, James Gunn and producer Peter Safran took over as co-heads of the newly-dubbed DC Studios and announced the DC Universe — a totally different project to the DCEU that may or may not have a few of the old characters popping up from time to time.

Sound confusing? Well, it was, especially when you add in the shenanigans of 2023, which included everything from The Rock pretending his "Black Adam" movie was a bonafide hit when it clearly wasn't to the debacle that was "The Flash" and its superheroic box office failure. As such, it's best not to dwell on it for too long and instead look toward the bright future that the launch of Gunn's DC Universe will surely bring. That launch will come with "Superman: Legacy," the director's upcoming Man of Steel flick currently set for a 2025 release. A whole new cast is set to help usher in this new age of DC and Superman, with a film that sounds as though it will be the complete opposite of the Snyderverse's stodgy gloom. While there's still a way to go before "Legacy" arrives, it seems new Lois Lane actor Rachel Brosnahan is already fully committed to her role.