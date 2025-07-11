James Gunn's Superman Movie Makes A Controversial Change (But It's Not The First Time)

Kal-El's birth parents having contemptible intentions for Earth seems deconstructionist or even controversially out of character on paper, but Gunn is not merely looking to shock or stir things up. Instead, the twist acts as a perfect encapsulation of the film's themes of being your own person and choosing to do the right thing, even if it's unpopular. Gunn's take on Kal-El is a continuation of themes from throughout his career, but particularly those seen in his "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy. In those films, several characters who make up the titular team of space heroes have severe issues with their families. The notion of characters with complex, mercurial morality has turned up in Gunn's films before as well, not just with Nebula (Karen Gillan) in "Guardians," but also with the titular Peacemaker (John Cena), and, yes, even "Superman."

Gunn is willfully playing with genre tropes and subsequent audience expectations, but the film doesn't boil down the conflict within Superman to Good parents vs. Evil parents. Instead, the entire movie revolves around Kal-El/Clark/Superman's evolving ideas about who he is, who he wants to be, and what he wishes to contribute to the world. His Earth parents, Pa and Ma Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell), aren't depicted as saints; they're just honest, salt-of-the-Earth types whose advice for Clark is not to follow in their footsteps, but to take the tools they've given him as parents and forge his own path. This idea is just as radical (or "punk rock," as the film would have it) for Superman as the Kryptonian message is. Most versions of Superman see him actively attempting to honor the wishes of his parents, usually both sets of them. This version of Superman is all about giving the character the freedom of choice, something far more American at its core than any preconceived "values."

This helps make this Superman a multi-dimensional character without having to resort to anything as histrionic as his snapping the neck of a foe. People who have a good relationship with their families can take pride in Clark's love of his Kansas parents, while those who find strength in their found families or simply themselves can relate to how Kal-El goes his own way, unburdened by his problematic past. If the 1978 film was pointing out the value of integrity in a nation that had lost it, and 2013's "Man of Steel" questioned authority and responsibility, then 2025's "Superman" is for our current isolationist age.

We don't have to mindlessly obey the wishes of our elders; we have the freedom to think for ourselves, and the choice to help others is available to all of us.