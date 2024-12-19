Why James Gunn Always Intended To Use John Williams' Superman Theme

When it came to such an important element of Superman's history, Gunn said that he didn't hesitate to explain his plans to his composer. Besides DC Studios co-head Peter Safran, Murphy was one of the first people that Gunn showed his "Superman" script to, allowing him to start working on the film's music as soon as possible. "And I said, 'I want to use a version of the Williams theme, but I want to do our own version of it.' And so that's what you hear," Gunn added.

Not that this approach is anything new for Gunn. And as a lot of people know, I write the score, the basic elements of the score beforehand," the filmmaker noted, recalling how his creative process on the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies really started with their soundtracks. "We play those on set while we're shooting, and we did it with this. But it's about finding, with everything with this movie, it's finding that balance between the novel and the traditional and where is that line. And it's accepting both of those things," Gunn admitted.

All this talk of balancing and allowing the old to meet with the new feels like a fitting route to take with the kind of Superman Gunn has in mind: an old-fashioned force for good in a strange new world that might struggle to find a place for him. Thankfully, with these reassuring perspectives, and even in a time when it seems like memorable movie themes have gone, you'll believe a man can try when "Superman" hits theaters on July 11, 2025.