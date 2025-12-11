Supergirl Trailer: Milly Alcock's Kryptonian Anti-Hero Enters James Gunn's DCU With A Bang
The last minutes of James Gunn's "Superman" gave us our first glimpse at Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl (Milly Alcock). Now, DC Studios has dropped the first two-minute trailer for her own "Supergirl" movie, directed by Craig Gillespie and due out June 26, 2026.
This will be the first "Supergirl" movie in over 40 years, since the panned 1984 one starring Helen Slater. This film looks more faithful to the comics, specifically adapting the 2021 mini-series "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. DC Comics readers know that "Woman of Tomorrow" takes Supergirl to many alien worlds, and so does this trailer.
"Superman" explained that Kara likes to visit planets with red suns that dampen her superpowers so she can get drunk and party. That's because (as this trailer teases) she has a pretty dark past. Kara hails from Argo City on Krypton, a metropolis that was launched free of the exploding planet and spent years floating through space. While baby Kal-El was too young to remember Krypton, Kara had to watch everyone around her die — including her parents, Zor-El (David Krumholtz) and Alura In-Ze (Emily Beecham) — before she made it to Earth.
The trailer shows Kara, dressed in a brown coat and sunglasses, waiting at a space bus stop and then hitting up an alien bar to celebrate her birthday. But she's got a lot more to look forward to than bar-hopping. Young Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley) needs Supergirl's help to track down her father's killer, Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts). The trailer shows a brief glimpse of Krem himself, as well as Jason Momoa's Lobo and various alien pirates — none of whom should underestimate Supergirl's power.
Supergirl looks like a cosmic coming-of-age romp
"Superman" made us believe a man can fly, but the story mostly stayed on Earth. The closest thing it had to an alien world was the pocket universe created by Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). "Supergirl" intends to show the DCU will not be confined to formula, as it takes Kara and Ruthye across the cosmos. Even though Gunn isn't directing this one, the trailer evokes his "Guardians of the Galaxy" films. One of the alien cities Kara visits looks like Knowhere, while the pirates she faces resemble Ravagers.
Another Gunn-ian trademark — needle drop action scenes — is apparent in this trailer. Once Kara gets down to ass-kicking and the trailer goes into montage mode, it starts playing the 1980 hit "Call Me" by Blondie. It's a propulsive but unmistakably feminine song, a perfect vibe for Kara Zor-El.
"I, Tonya" and "Cruella" showed that Gillespie has a jukebox directing style just like Gunn does. So, what other songs can we expect in the next "Supergirl" trailers or the movie proper? What other ones by female artists/women-led bands capture both Kara's depression and her bare-knuckle brawler side? Hole's "Celebrity Skin"? PJ Harvey's "Rid Of Me"? Paramore's "Ain't It Fun"? Florence + The Machine's "Kiss With A Fist"? Some evidence for the latter: Florence Welch sang the theme for "Cruella," and Gunn used Welch's "Dog Days Are Over" to close out "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
The opening shot of the trailer shows Kara's dog, Krypto, futzing with a record player in her bedroom. Let's cross our fingers that's a promise that "Supergirl" will deliver not just a great superhero movie, but also a great superhero playlist.
"Supergirl" opens in movie theaters on June 26, 2026.