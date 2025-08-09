The Supergirl Flop From The '80s Is Filled With Oscar-Winning Stars

The fact that "Supergirl" was able to assemble such a critically acclaimed cast was seriously impressive for a movie that broadly failed to impress. Shockingly, O'Toole and Dunaway were nominated for Razzie Awards for Worst Actor and Worst Actress for their performances in "Supergirl." This marked a stark departure from the usual response the actors' work received.

O'Toole's acting career spanned 30 years at the time of the release of "Supergirl." The actor rose to international fame and critical acclaim with his leading role as T. E. Lawrence in 1962's "Lawrence of Arabia." The role earned him his first Oscar nomination of eight. Although O'Toole never won a competitive Oscar, in 2002 he was awarded an Honorary Academy Award in recognition of his significant contributions to the film industry.

Dunaway started acting in the early 1960s and eventually landed her first movie role in 1967's "The Happening." That same year, she appeared in "Bonnie and Clyde," the movie that earned Dunaway her first Oscar nomination. In 1977, she won the Best Actress Oscar for her role as Diana Christensen in "Network."

Despite the prestige these actors brought to "Supergirl," a poor script ultimately let them down and led to the 1980s DC movie flopping with audiences. Still, Slater at least endeared herself to Superman fans and has since returned to the DC Universe as Superman's biological mother on "Smallville" and as Supergirl's adoptive mother in the "Supergirl" TV series.