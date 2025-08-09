The Supergirl Flop From The '80s Is Filled With Oscar-Winning Stars
1984's "Supergirl" received a less-than-stellar response upon its release. A spinoff of the original Christopher Reeve "Superman" movies, "Supergirl" failed to live up to the series' reputation and remains a somewhat forgotten entry in the early superhero franchise. However, some credit should be given to "Supergirl" for paving the way for modern superhero cinema. As a spinoff taking place in the same continuity as other superhero movies of its time, "Supergirl" laid the foundations for the cinematic universes that have become the norm for major comic book movies.
Despite being a critical and commercial flop, "Supergirl" also boasted an all-star cast. A UK production, "Supergirl" featured legendary British actor Peter O'Toole as the Kryptonian Zaltar. The movie also cast Hollywood icon Faye Dunaway as the villain, Selena. Both Dunaway and O'Toole are Oscar winners. Brenda Vaccaro, who appeared in the movie as Selena's sidekick Bianca, is an Oscar nominee. The movie's lead, Helen Slater, who appeared as Kara Zor-El, made her name in "Supergirl" and earned a Saturn Award nomination for Best Actress.
Supergirl's cast were the best part of the '80s flop
The fact that "Supergirl" was able to assemble such a critically acclaimed cast was seriously impressive for a movie that broadly failed to impress. Shockingly, O'Toole and Dunaway were nominated for Razzie Awards for Worst Actor and Worst Actress for their performances in "Supergirl." This marked a stark departure from the usual response the actors' work received.
O'Toole's acting career spanned 30 years at the time of the release of "Supergirl." The actor rose to international fame and critical acclaim with his leading role as T. E. Lawrence in 1962's "Lawrence of Arabia." The role earned him his first Oscar nomination of eight. Although O'Toole never won a competitive Oscar, in 2002 he was awarded an Honorary Academy Award in recognition of his significant contributions to the film industry.
Dunaway started acting in the early 1960s and eventually landed her first movie role in 1967's "The Happening." That same year, she appeared in "Bonnie and Clyde," the movie that earned Dunaway her first Oscar nomination. In 1977, she won the Best Actress Oscar for her role as Diana Christensen in "Network."
Despite the prestige these actors brought to "Supergirl," a poor script ultimately let them down and led to the 1980s DC movie flopping with audiences. Still, Slater at least endeared herself to Superman fans and has since returned to the DC Universe as Superman's biological mother on "Smallville" and as Supergirl's adoptive mother in the "Supergirl" TV series.