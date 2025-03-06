What Happened To The Cast Of Smallville?

It's hard to imagine this now, considering the stranglehold that superhero films and television series have had on Hollywood over the past decade and a half, but in the early 2000s, developing a show about a superhero — even a top-tier one like Superman — was not guaranteed to be a slam dunk. It's a testament to the charming, borderline addictive nature of "Smallville" that it not only existed on the fledgling CW network, but thrived there for 10 seasons from 2001 to 2011.

In telling the story of Clark Kent's (Tom Welling) teen and young adult years growing up in Smallville, the frothy superhero drama introduced audiences to a crop of upcoming actors who made their mark both on "Smallville" and beyond. While some are still acting to this day, others have taken interesting career — and personal life — turns over the years that may surprise fans of the show. Here's the main cast of "Smallville," and everything they've been up to since leaving Superman behind.