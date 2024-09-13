The Supernatural Star Who Lost Smallville's Superman To Tom Welling

It's hard to imagine "Smallville" being as successful as it was without Tom Welling. The man made Superman feel more human than arguably any other actor, portraying his journey through adolescence in such a way that he's come to represent the finest on-screen Clark Kent yet. While Christopher Reeve is, for most, indisputably the best Supes, Welling is by far the best Kent.

The actor was just starting out when he landed the lead in The WB's new series back in 2001. Interestingly enough, it seems he wasn't even interested in what would become his defining role at the time, with "the director of "Smallville" having to beg Welling to even take an audition in the first place. In a retrospective, the actor told The Hollywood Reporter:

"This show 'Smallville' came along, and they weren't releasing the script. They just wanted me to audition. My manager at the time says, 'That either means they don't have a script, or it's not very good.' We turned it down."

Eventually, though, Welling was convinced, and had seemingly impressed the director and producers before he even showed up. The production team had pushed hard to have the actor come in based solely on his headshot, which evidently projected the kind of All-American good looks they were after. In that sense, it seems Welling was destined to play Clark Kent from the outset. But it turns out the final decision actually came down to a toss-up between him and another actor who would go on to star in another WB series, "Supernatural."