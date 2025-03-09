A Beloved War Movie Has A Rare Perfect Metacritic Score

Especially in the age of streaming, you may hear some of the more passionate cinephiles in your life tell you that certain films are best experienced in a theater, as opposed to on a 4K TV or your phone or tablet or the like. Though it's possible that not all films deserve this treatment, "Lawrence of Arabia" is absolutely the singular kind of movie that is unquestionably most impactful if you're in a theater.

Made by English director David Lean, "Lawrence of Arabia" is a mammoth, 222-minute historical epic about the life and times of T.E. Lawrence (Peter O'Toole), an insolent and insouciant British Army lieutenant who, during the First World War, is tasked with helping his fellow countrymen aid a Middle Eastern prince as he and his people revolt against the Turkish government. That task leads to a two-decade-spanning adventure that enables Lawrence to gain power and respect among the Arab National Council and related countries. However, while that plot synopsis sounds almost deceptively simple, the scope and breadth of this story, shot in 70mm, makes this one of the grandest, most expansive films ever made.

"Lawrence of Arabia" was a solid hit when released in December of 1962, doing well at the box office, gaining critical praise, and winning seven Oscars, including one for Best Picture and one for Best Director. In some ways, though, the movie got a new life in the late 1980s when film historians released a remastered director's cut and helped spearhead a theatrical re-release. Not that the film wasn't already enshrined as a '60s-era classic, but the remastered version helped audiences see the film in a new light. The movie has been revived time and time again since then, with additional re-releases timed to both the updates in high-definition video technology (like when "Lawrence of Arabia" got a 4K release in 2012) as well as the passing of O'Toole himself in the mid-2010s.

One of those re-releases came in 2002, as a way to commemorate the film's 40th anniversary, and this is where the catch with Metacritic comes into play. The movie does, deservedly, have a 100 score on the site ... but it's relative to that re-release, and as such, there are only eight reviews. A perfect score is a perfect score, of course, but the limited amount of reviews (even for Metacritic) does need to come into play as we consider the film's impact.