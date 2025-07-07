It's 2025 And I Just Watched 1978's Superman For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

By all accounts, I should be a Superman superfan. I love a pure good guy, a hero with a moral code. I also love a protagonist who fights but isn't a fighter at their core. But alas, I was born in 1996, and the cinematic legacy of the character since then has been, shall we say, messy. I missed the beloved "Justice League" cartoon for whatever reason. Perhaps I was too fixated on what Sam Raimi and Hugh Jackman were doing in the early 2000s. But with James Gunn's "Superman" hitting theaters, I'm ready for my Superman moment. I'm ready to fall in love with the son of Krypton.

First, though, I had to do some homework.

1978's "Superman: The Movie" is widely viewed as a cinematic classic — a bridge between the old superhero serials of earlier decades and the modern comic movie industrial complex. But how does it hold up to fresh eyes in 2025? Better than you might think.

I watched "Superman: The Movie" for the first time, and while yes, it's overly long, uneven in spots, a bit dated, and altogether strange, I had a great time. Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder are outstanding and have fantastic chemistry as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, and Gene Hackman brings his usual excellence to an admittedly ridiculous rendition of Lex Luthor. "Superman" is carried by its actors, charm, and a knowingly campy tone. It's also quite bizarre. Let's get into it.