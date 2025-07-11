James Gunn's Superman Introduces A Major DC Comics Hero Hidden From Marketing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spoilers for "Superman" to follow.

To answer the first question I'm sure you're asking after the headline, I'll quote the "Simpsons" episode "Marge vs. the Monorail" — "It's not Batman!"

(Though you can get a glimpse of the DC Universe's Dark Knight in "Creature Commandos.")

Now, onto "Superman." As critics, including the Atlantic's David Sims, have pointed out, James Gunn's new movie is the first one to embrace how zany Superman's world is by putting him alongside other superheroes from the beginning. This Clark Kent (David Corenswet) wasn't the dawn of the DCU's age of Gods and Monsters, he merely shines the brightest of all its heroes.

During "Superman," Kal-El works alongside the so-called "Justice Gang," which is composed of Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi). Later, he also meets the elemental superhero Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan). The Marvel Cinematic Universe has trained us to be cynical about storytelling like this; when a superhero pops up in a movie not named after them, surely it's a backdoor spin-off pilot. But in "Superman," you don't feel like you're watching a trailer whenever the Justice Gang pops up; superheroes are just a reality of this world.

We knew going in that there would be a lot more heroes besides Superman in "Superman"... and there are some who weren't marketed ahead of time. For one, John Cena's Peacemaker appears, disparaging Superman in a TV interview.

During the movie, Clark is also watching over the super dog Krypto. He says it's "more of a foster situation" and in the last pre-credits scene of the movie, we find out why. Krypto actually belongs to Clark's cousin, Kara Zor-El/Supergirl (Milly Alcock). She even stops by to pick him up, so expect to see Krypto in the upcoming "Supergirl" movie.