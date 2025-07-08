Does James Gunn's Superman Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

One of the most anticipated movies of the year is finally upon us. Director James Gunn's "Superman" is hitting theaters and it's more than just a movie — this is truly the start of the new DC Universe being put together by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Though it technically kicked off with the animated "Creature Commandos" on HBO Max, this movie represents the new DCU's cinematic coming out party. Does that part include some credits scenes, by chance?

In the realm of comic book cinema, post-credits scenes have become standard practice. They're all but expected at this point. Given that this movie is the beginning of a much larger universe, with both "Supergirl" and "Clayface" set to hit theaters next year, one might wonder if Gunn, known best as the director of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy, included any such scenes.

We're here to answer that question in spoiler-free fashion. Seriously, we will spoil absolutely nothing here. We're only going to arm viewers with the information they need when they enter the theater. With that said, let's get into it.