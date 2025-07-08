Does James Gunn's Superman Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
One of the most anticipated movies of the year is finally upon us. Director James Gunn's "Superman" is hitting theaters and it's more than just a movie — this is truly the start of the new DC Universe being put together by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Though it technically kicked off with the animated "Creature Commandos" on HBO Max, this movie represents the new DCU's cinematic coming out party. Does that part include some credits scenes, by chance?
In the realm of comic book cinema, post-credits scenes have become standard practice. They're all but expected at this point. Given that this movie is the beginning of a much larger universe, with both "Supergirl" and "Clayface" set to hit theaters next year, one might wonder if Gunn, known best as the director of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy, included any such scenes.
We're here to answer that question in spoiler-free fashion. Seriously, we will spoil absolutely nothing here. We're only going to arm viewers with the information they need when they enter the theater. With that said, let's get into it.
How many credits scenes does James Gunn's Superman have?
To get to the point, yes, "Superman" does have not one but two different credits scenes that audiences should be aware of. One is a mid-credits scene and the other is a more traditional post-credits scene that takes place after all of the credits have wrapped up. So those who want the full experience will need to stick around. Plan those bathroom breaks accordingly.
Again, we're not going to get into spoilers but given that the new DC Universe will largely stem from this movie, fans are probably wondering how important these scenes are. What we can say is that they are more specifically about this movie and not setting up the future. Largely, Gunn spent his time focusing on Clark Kent and his world rather than teeing up balls that may or may not ever pay off.
David Corenswet ("Pearl") stars as the new Superman/Clark Kent, taking over for Henry Cavill, who played the role beginning with "Man of Steel." The large ensemble cast also includes Rachel Brosnahan ("The Amateur") as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult ("X-Men: First Class") as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo ("Booksmart") as Jimmy Olsen, Nathan Fillion ("The Rookie") as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi ("For All Mankind") as Mr. Terrific, and Isabela Merced ("Alien Romulus") as Hawkgirl. The synopsis for the film reads as follows:
In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who's driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.
"Superman" hits theaters on July 11, 2025.