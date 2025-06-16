Henry Cavill's Superman Recasting Was Considered Earlier Than Fans Realize

In an Entertainment Weekly feature, James Gunn revealed that Warner Bros. had reached out to him prior to 2021's "The Suicide Squad," itself intended to reintroduce audiences to the titular team after David Ayer's "Suicide Squad" was met with disappointment back in 2016. Gunn was asked to overhaul Task Force X after Ayer's attempt, but it seems he was also asked to re-envision Superman.

According to Gunn, Warner Bros. offered him a chance to direct a Supes movie before "The Suicide Squad," and specifically wanted Henry Cavill's Superman recast. That would have meant the actor would have been replaced prior to his cameo in 2022's "Black Adam." As Gunn explained, "It was even more messy than it is now," which is putting it lightly.

Towards the end of the DCEU, things had gotten convoluted enough with Zack Snyder having departed 2017's "Justice League" and handing directorial duties to Joss Whedon. That movie failed to resonate with audiences, and by 2021, there studio was convinced to allow the so-called "Snyder cut" of "Justice League" to be given an official release. When that film did arrive in 2021, it featured Cavill's Superman.

Simply by virtue of existing, then, "Zack Snyder's Justice League" seemed to suggest Warner Bros. wasn't totally against Cavill representing the Man of Steel going forward, and "Black Adam" provided yet more evidence. But according to Gunn, the studio was set on replacing Cavill long before Snyder was granted permission to finish his vision of the Justice League. Why didn't such a thing actually happen? Well, the new DC Studios head said he simply wasn't ready at the time. "I didn't have that special idea of what that [film] would be," said Gunn, who has recently spoken about wanting his "Superman" movie to be about one thing.