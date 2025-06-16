Henry Cavill's Superman Recasting Was Considered Earlier Than Fans Realize
Henry Cavill was officially replaced as Superman for James Gunn's new DC Universe, but a new report says the actor was considered to be recast years before that. The DC Extended Universe ended ignominiously back in 2023 with a string of flops that seemed to bring an emphatic end to this beleaguered shared timeline. It followed one of the strangest and damaging moments in DCEU history with 2022's "Black Adam." That movie, wherein The Rock got to live out his fantasy of playing a DC hero while simultaneously trying to gain control of DC's cinematic projects as a whole, featured Henry Cavill's Man of Steel in a cameo that was heralded as an official return for the British star. The actor's tenure as Supes began with Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" in 2013 and previously seemed to have ended with "Zack Snyder's Justice League" in 2021. "Black Adam," however, was supposed to reintroduce his Superman to the masses.
But Johnson and Cavill's bizarre attempts to stay in the DCEU simply didn't work. "Black Adam" just didn't make enough money, and once the superheroic box office bomb that was "The Flash" arrived in 2023, DC's shared universe was on its last legs — much to the dismay of the so-called "Snyderverse" fans, some of are planning to do all they can to damage Gunn's forthcoming "Superman."
With that movie imminent, we're set to enter into an entire new phase of DC movies — one where Cavill is most certainly not playing Superman. But it seems that even before Gunn launched his new DC Universe, the British actor was going to be recast for a story that would, presumably, have taken place within the now defunct DCEU.
Henry Cavill was going to be recast as Superman during the DCEU run
In an Entertainment Weekly feature, James Gunn revealed that Warner Bros. had reached out to him prior to 2021's "The Suicide Squad," itself intended to reintroduce audiences to the titular team after David Ayer's "Suicide Squad" was met with disappointment back in 2016. Gunn was asked to overhaul Task Force X after Ayer's attempt, but it seems he was also asked to re-envision Superman.
According to Gunn, Warner Bros. offered him a chance to direct a Supes movie before "The Suicide Squad," and specifically wanted Henry Cavill's Superman recast. That would have meant the actor would have been replaced prior to his cameo in 2022's "Black Adam." As Gunn explained, "It was even more messy than it is now," which is putting it lightly.
Towards the end of the DCEU, things had gotten convoluted enough with Zack Snyder having departed 2017's "Justice League" and handing directorial duties to Joss Whedon. That movie failed to resonate with audiences, and by 2021, there studio was convinced to allow the so-called "Snyder cut" of "Justice League" to be given an official release. When that film did arrive in 2021, it featured Cavill's Superman.
Simply by virtue of existing, then, "Zack Snyder's Justice League" seemed to suggest Warner Bros. wasn't totally against Cavill representing the Man of Steel going forward, and "Black Adam" provided yet more evidence. But according to Gunn, the studio was set on replacing Cavill long before Snyder was granted permission to finish his vision of the Justice League. Why didn't such a thing actually happen? Well, the new DC Studios head said he simply wasn't ready at the time. "I didn't have that special idea of what that [film] would be," said Gunn, who has recently spoken about wanting his "Superman" movie to be about one thing.
James Gunn is directing the Superman movie he was supposed to
The end of the DCEU was nothing short of a debacle. A behind-the-scenes power struggle that resulted in former DC Films head Walter Hamada leaving Warner Bros. didn't exactly bode well for the franchise, and after "Black Adam," "The Flash," and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" failed to deliver commercially and critically, the shared universe that started with Henry Cavill and Zack Snyder back in 2013 came to an end. Would things had been different had we got a James Gunn-directed Superman movie prior to the DCEU's closure? Perhaps, but even with that in mind, it seems like a darn good thing that this earlier Gunn-helmed movie didn't materialize.
For one thing, the DCEU already seemed to be flailing at the time, and I'm not sure a new Superman would have been all it took to right the ship. What's more, the director would have been somewhat restricted by having to make his movie fit the wider DCEU aesthetic, which seems like it would have been far too stifling an experience for someone with Gunn's distinct style and sensibilities. Much better to have the man oversee a whole new film in a whole new universe where he can fail or succeed on his own merits. What's more, Cavill always seemed like a great Superman who never really got a great Superman story, so simply recasting the actor while maintaining the main DCEU storyline doesn't seem like it would have been the best idea.
The question now is, will audiences who seem to have long since tired of superhero storytelling — arguably in response to the type of nonsense that characterized the demise of the DCEU — respond to Gunn's vision and David Corenswet's Man of Steel? We'll find out when "Superman" flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.