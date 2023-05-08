Watch Guardians Of The Galaxy 3's Final Soundtrack Cue Make Florence Welch Cry
We here at /Film love a well-placed needle drop. Whether it's the inclusion of Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" in "The Graduate" to emphasize the complicated future of the two leads or Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" in "Wayne's World" that inspired audiences everywhere to headbang in their cars, there's an art to the (often very expensive) cinematic needle drop. A song choice can truly make or break the effectiveness of a scene and when done properly, the collaboration between song and screen can become synonymous. "Top Gun" and the Kenny Loggin' song "Danger Zone" now go hand-in-hand with one another, and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who hears the tin whistle opening of "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion and not immediately think about Jack and Rose in "Titanic."
For a filmmaker like James Gunn, music is often key to his stories. For instance, the titular "Peacemaker" has an obsession with '80s hair metal that directly reflects his feelings on masculinity and his relationship with his father, and music is so important in "The Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy, each installment is named like one of Peter Quill's mixtapes. The soundtracks for the films are often just as sought after as the films, and "The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is no exception. While some artists probably view licensing out their hits as a great way to make some secondary income, plenty view it as a great honor.
For Florence Welch of the popular band Florence + the Machine, the inclusion of her song "Dog Days" had such a powerful impact, it brought the English rocker to tears.
She couldn't believe it happened
Florence Welch took to TikTok to express her gratitude, posting a video of herself watching the film and sobbing uncontrollably at the song's usage during an exciting moment toward the end of the film. Check out the video below and grab a box of tissues for yourself, because her joy might get you a little choked up yourself.
@florence
"So I cried all the way through this movie but when the Guardians of the Galaxy started dancing to 'Dog Days' I really lost it," she captioned the video. "Thank you so much for all the love for this moment. The superhero-obsessed little girl in me can't believe it happened."
As to be expected, there are a lot of incredible songs in "The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," but "Dog Days" might be the best needle-drop of the whole movie, if not the whole trilogy. If you've already seen the film, you can attest that the song placement is absolutely perfect, and for those who've yet to see it, just know that "Dog Days" hits at a time that will probably make you cry happy tears too. James Gunn is great at a lot of things, but few directors can hold a candle to his soundtracking skills. Moving forward, it's going to be difficult to hear this song and not immediately associate it with the scene in question.
"The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is now available in theaters.