Watch Guardians Of The Galaxy 3's Final Soundtrack Cue Make Florence Welch Cry

We here at /Film love a well-placed needle drop. Whether it's the inclusion of Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" in "The Graduate" to emphasize the complicated future of the two leads or Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" in "Wayne's World" that inspired audiences everywhere to headbang in their cars, there's an art to the (often very expensive) cinematic needle drop. A song choice can truly make or break the effectiveness of a scene and when done properly, the collaboration between song and screen can become synonymous. "Top Gun" and the Kenny Loggin' song "Danger Zone" now go hand-in-hand with one another, and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who hears the tin whistle opening of "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion and not immediately think about Jack and Rose in "Titanic."

For a filmmaker like James Gunn, music is often key to his stories. For instance, the titular "Peacemaker" has an obsession with '80s hair metal that directly reflects his feelings on masculinity and his relationship with his father, and music is so important in "The Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy, each installment is named like one of Peter Quill's mixtapes. The soundtracks for the films are often just as sought after as the films, and "The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is no exception. While some artists probably view licensing out their hits as a great way to make some secondary income, plenty view it as a great honor.

For Florence Welch of the popular band Florence + the Machine, the inclusion of her song "Dog Days" had such a powerful impact, it brought the English rocker to tears.