You Can Listen To The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Soundtrack Right Now, Weeks Before The Movie Is Released

While I'm sure that full-circle reprisal will hit long-time Guardians fans straight in the heart, it isn't the only song on the new soundtrack that's emotional. The acoustic version of Radiohead's "Creep" and Florence + The Machine's "Dog Days Are Over" are two bittersweet selections on a list that seems to include more modern music than either of its predecessors, with 2012 alt rock jam "San Francisco" by The Mowglis also appearing.

Lest fans worry that Starlord (Chris Pratt) and his crew have matured too much, it's definitely worth noting that the majority of the tunes on the tracklist were recorded circa the mid-'80s. Bruce Springsteen, Beastie Boys, Alice Cooper, Earth, Wind & Fire, and The Replacements are among the fantastic artists featured here. While it's probably too soon to tell which songs will become "the big ones" on the "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" soundtrack, becoming synonymous with the film in the way "Come And Get Your Love" did with the first installment, it's worth noting that the song from the film's emotional first trailer is included here. "In the Meantime," the 1995 song from Spacehog, pops up at number four on the tracklist.

While I love a surprise needle drop that makes an intense moment even better (see also: "Immigrant Song" in "Thor: Ragnarok"), I actually appreciate the heads up about what music we should expect from "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3." After all, it's pretty clear at this point that someone's going to die in this movie; we may as well brace ourselves for the perfectly gut-wrenching musical cue that might drop in just as the waterworks start.

"Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" hits theaters on May 5, 2023. You can listen to the soundtrack now on Spotify and Apple Music.