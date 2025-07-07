James Gunn Cut A Problematic Superman Scene After Poor Feedback

Gunn has never had a problem with a little violence against animals in the past, with some pretty brutal bird deaths in "The Suicide Squad," a decapitated German Shepherd in his debut feature (the hard-R horror-comedy "Slither"), and some squeamish moments with Rocket Raccoon and his animal pals in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," but apparently test audiences just couldn't handle Ultraman punching poor scruffy lil' Krypto. The dog is based on Gunn's own pooch and is really stinking cute, so people probably handled it even worse than your average downbeat doggy movie moment. Look, people are still upset about the Beagle puppy that gets killed at the beginning of "John Wick," so maybe it was smart to take out the Krypto knuckle sandwich. After all, "Superman" has a lot more riding on it than something like "Slither," and a wide swath of audiences just aren't going to tolerate canine carnage.

The other factor here is that since Ultraman is usually Superman's clone, that means we could have potentially seen someone who looks just like Superman punching Krypto, which could be a little traumatic for younger audiences. The actors noted that they felt the scene was "the worst scene" in the movie, so it sounds like the cast wasn't all that fond of the moment, either. But since Krypto is a CGI super-dog, at least there was no danger of a real dog being injured while filming. Krypto is sure to get into some peril in "Superman," but we'll have to wait to see what happens until the movie hits theaters on July 11, 2025.