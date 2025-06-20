Jon Bernthal's Punisher Is Joining Spider-Man: Brand New Day, And That's Perfect For Peter Parker

Peter Parker already had his first onscreen encounter with the MCU's more grounded, street-level threats in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," where he met Matt Murdock, Attorney at Law, who was looking to represent him following the public revelation of his identity. The jury is still out on whether or not he will encounter Matt Murdock's alter-ego in "Brand New Day," but the addition of Frank Castle/The Punisher bodes well for that potential team-up. Given that the gritty criminal underworld of the MCU's New York City is being further established in the wake of "Daredevil: Born Again," it is clear that Marvel Studios is looking to bring some of that darker realism to Tom Holland's Spidey, who has already had his fair share of fantastical adventures thanks to his experiences with the Avengers as well as teaming up with two Multiversal variants in his last standalone film.

One of the major criticisms lobbed against Tom Holland's Spidey flicks is that he is always involved with another major MCU character in his story. Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), and Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) have all respectively played a major part in Peter's standalone films. While "Brand New Day" is shaping up to follow suit, and may even boast more MCU connections, the addition of Frank Castle is perhaps the most direct tease of the continuing maturation of our beloved webhead. Once you bring in arguably the darkest and most gutwrenchingly raw antihero in all of Marvel Comics into your film, it is clear that "Brand New Day" will not evoke the same lighthearted coming-of-age adventures of Jon Watts' trilogy of films. If nothing else, Peter is going to be further tested on his convictions and heroism once he meets Frank for the first time, and the prospect of Jon Bernthal's world-weariness coming face-to-face with Holland's Spidey is admittedly the most exciting development to come out of this new film.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.