2025's (Mostly) Disappointing Blockbusters Taught Us A Valuable Lesson

2025 was another great year for movies – though that's not to say it was great for every type of movie, mind you. December should be a time for celebration and reflection of the state of cinema that was, but there's another side to that coin as well. The failings and missteps found in a specific slice of that pie can often indicate where we're headed as a whole. And, while recency bias with success stories like "Sinners" or the (hopefully) box office-saving release of "Avatar: Fire & Ash" may skew our perceptions a bit, there's no getting around the black eye on the face of 2025: Blockbusters, by and large, felt like one crushing disappointment after another.

Is that even remotely a hot take? We're not here to paint with a broad brush and erase all traces of populist entertainment simply to prove a snobby point. 2025 gave us two of the more engaging Marvel movies between "Thunderbolts*" and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," a strong foundation to (re)build the DC Universe in James Gunn's "Superman," and several visionary auteurs wilding out with blank checks: Bong Joon-ho's "Mickey 17," Ryan Coogler's "Sinners," Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another," and Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein." This was by no means a lost cause.

Yet, by the same token, it'd be criminally negligent to overlook all the stinkers inflicted upon mainstream moviegoers over the last 12 months. Remember when the "Captain America" franchise restarter literally titled "Brave New World" instead turned into a safe, uninspired rehash? Or when Universal rushed "Jurassic World Rebirth" into production just to hit a summer release date? Heck, who was even asking for a Jared Leto-fronted "Tron" threequel in the first place? The final results were dire ... but they taught us some valuable lessons, too.