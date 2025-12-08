Netflix's Theatrical Window Plans For Warner Bros Movies Reportedly Revealed

The entertainment world is still reeling from the bombshell announcement last week that Netflix is in talks to buy Warner Bros. Announced on Friday, December 5, the two companies are preparing to close an $82 billion deal that would forever alter Hollywood as we know it. Netflix, the biggest streaming service in the world, would own Warner Bros., one of the most storied movie studios in the world that regularly releases its films in theaters. So, should this deal go through, how would Netflix go about releasing movies in theaters?

We've since learned that Paramount is attempting a hostile takeover of Warner Bros. after losing out to Netflix during the formal bidding process. In a report from Deadline on that topic, it's revealed that Netflix would likely go with a 17-day theatrical window, meaning that Warner Bros. movies would play in theaters for 17 days before presumably arriving on the streamer. Right now, most big theater chains have deals for 45 days exclusivity before studio movies can be made available on a streaming service.

Speaking at a conference (per The Hollywood Reporter), Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos shed a little more light on the topic by saying the following: