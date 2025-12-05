Netflix Will Acquire Warner Bros. In Move That Will Reshape Hollywood

It seems to be official: Netflix is buying legendary movie studio Warner Bros. We've been warning of the consequences of Warner Bros. being put up for sale yet again, how it would completely alter the movie industry as we know it, bringing job loss, consolidation, and increased prices for the consumer, not to mention putting a huge question mark on the very future of theatrical releases.

In the end, the two contenders to scoop up the studio were Netflix, decidedly not of the theatrical model and the platform responsible for dumbing down cinema with its "second screen" approach, and Paramount Skydance. Netflix is now the winner of the bidding war, and has announced they've "entered into a definitive agreement under which Netflix will acquire Warner Bros., including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO." This stands in contrast with Paramount's offer, which was for the entire Warner Bros. Discovery company instead of just the studio and streaming platform.

Per the official press release sent out this morning, "The cash and stock transaction is valued at $27.75 per WBD share (subject to a collar as detailed below), with a total enterprise value of approximately $82.7 billion (equity value of $72.0 billion). The transaction is expected to close after the previously announced separation of WBD's Global Networks division, Discovery Global, into a new publicly-traded company, which is now expected to be completed in Q3 2026."

While some details still need to be worked out, one thing is clear: one way or another, Warner Bros. as we know it is coming to an end, and Hollywood will never be the same.