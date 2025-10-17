Frankenstein Review: Guillermo Del Toro's Gloriously Gothic Monster Movie Is Alive

A gothic, blood-drenched work of art, Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" is a movie made for lonely goth weirdos and lonely goth weirdos at heart. It's a stunningly beautiful adaptation of Mary Shelley's immortal classic, and a movie that del Toro has been trying to get made for several years. There are seemingly countless adaptations of "Frankenstein" — hell, Thomas Edison (!) produced one back in 1910 — which might beg the question: can anyone actually add anything fresh to such a well-worn tale? The answer, via del Toro's ornate take on the material, is a resounding "yes." There's still life in this monster yet. Del Toro's script maintains the bones of Shelley's novel while adding a jolt of electricity via how he interprets and reimagines the well-established characters.

This film's take on the Creature, played by towering hunk Jacob Elordi, is particularly novel — it's arguably the most sympathetic version of the character ever captured on film. The monster has always had a touch of sympathy to him, but del Toro and Eloridi have configured him here to be a tragic, beautiful being, violently brought into a world that doesn't understand him. Elordi's performance, aided by stunning make-up work, is the film's true highlight — he plays the Creature like a kind of giant lost and abused puppy, longing for affection. Our heart aches for him.