Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein Finally Reveals What Jacob Elordi's Monster Looks Like

The second trailer for Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" has dropped (see above). While the first trailer focused more on Dr. Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac), this one pivots to his creation (Jacob Elordi), who narrates the promo.

"My maker told his tale, and I will tell mine," the Creature declares in a deep and trembling voice. "If you are not to award me love, then I will indulge in rage."

Promotional material for the movie has kept the Creature in shadow, his face and features hidden under a hood and ragged cloak. Why, you might ask, is it worth being secretive about such a famous story? This Frankenstein's Monster will not have the classic Boris Karloff look, e.g. no metal rods sticking out of his neck.

In Mary Shelley's original novel, the Creature is an intelligent and articulate being; del Toro is honoring that characterization, as well as how Shelley's prose suggests the Creature appears. This new trailer ends with the Creature pulling off his mask, but his face is still barely visible under deep shadow. The impatient need not worry, though, because Entertainment Weekly has shared a press photo giving the Creature his close-up. (See below for the full image.)

Elordi, who was a late replacement for Andrew Garfield, looks utterly unrecognizable. His performance has also been praised as the best part of the film, so he clearly didn't let the make-up hinder him.