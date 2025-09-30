Why Jacob Elordi Replaced Andrew Garfield In Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" is heading to Netflix later this year, but Andrew Garfield won't be part of the festivities. The "Social Network" star was originally cast as the Creature, only to drop out of the project and be replaced with "Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi, who we now know declined to audition for James Gunn's "Superman." With that in mind, why did Garfield drop out of del Toro's adaptation of Mary Shelley's iconic sci-fi horror story? And what made Elordi the director's next pick to play the Creature?

In an interview with Empire Magazine, del Toro revealed that Garfield's schedule was too full after Hollywood reopened following the conclusion of the joint 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. This left him with nine weeks (give or take) to recast his monstrous character or risk his dream project falling through. However, he knew Elordi was the actor for the job after seeing his eyes. As del Toro recalled:

"The way I cast, I cast eyes. I always look at the eyes of the actor and say, 'Can they give me that emotion?' Oscar's eyes, I immediately knew he could play earnest or mad and brilliant. Jacob's eyes, I immediately knew he could play innocence."

Unlike "Superman," Elordi was more than happy to be part of del Toro's "Frankenstein" due to his long-term appreciation for the director's work. That said, the "Euphoria" actor never expected the role to be offered to him.