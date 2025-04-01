Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Takes Its Title From One Of The Most Infamous Marvel Storylines Ever
If fans of the wall-crawling menace felt their spider senses tingling today, it'll be for a good reason. News straight from CinemaCon (via Variety) this week confirms that the long-awaited fourth installment of Tom Holland's Spider-Man will be titled "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," taking its name from one of the most loathed creative choices in the webhead's history.
The announcement was made by Holland himself, who appeared via video footage to reveal the upcoming chapter's title, promising that "'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is a fresh start." It was always expected that the next big screen issue in the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's story would see Peter Parker's alter-ego start from scratch after making the brave wish for the world to forget him in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Sadly, this included Zendaya's MJ, who we last saw share an awkward encounter in the film's final moments.
The "Brand New Day" event took a similar route in all the wrong ways. The 2008 story arc picked up things from the "One More Day" storyline, where Parker made a deal with the demon Mephisto to save the life of Aunt May. This, in turn, altered history, including Pete's marriage to Mary-Jane and those who knew Spider-Man's real identity, forgetting it completely. All that's left to figure out now is what other details could make their way into the next movie, "Brand New Day," and how others could be adjusted for the arrival of brand-new cast members.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton is nerding out over Spider-Man's suit
While Holland couldn't attend the event due to, as he put it, "being halfway around the world shooting a movie" (that'll be Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey"), the film's director Destin Daniel Cretton did make an appearance teasing what was in store. "I'm spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," explained Cretton, who has already dabbled in comic book action thanks to his stunning take on "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." The director added, "We're all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven't really seen before."
The suit is always an important topic of conversation for fans, but none more so than the one Spidey will end up in this time. The final moments of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" saw Pete don a shimmering, stunning blue and red version of the classic suit with the hope that he'd be wearing it the next time he swung by. Costume aside, if the new film plans to be taking other components from "Brand New Day," then there's a chance it could finally clear up who newcomer Sadie Sink is set to play, and it might not be the X-Men member many anticipated.
Has Spider-Man: Brand New Day hit the Jackpot with Sadie Sink?
While it's expected that Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will return as Peter's ex-girlfriend MJ and best friend Ned Leeds, respectively, there are still guesses as to who "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink could be putting her name to in the highly anticipated fourquel. Now, though, with the confirmed title, it could be a hero closer to Spider-Man's history than Charles Xavier's, as fans hoped.
After a report that Marvel wanted Sadie Sink for Jean Grey in the "X-Men" reboot, it came as a surprise that her name was attached to Spidey's next outing, which would be an interesting but rather odd integration of the legendary mutant and by association, the team she was a part of. Now though, with confirmation that "Brand New Day" is the all-important sub-heading of this story, might there be a chance that she could be playing Sara Ehret aka Jackpot?
In the "Brand New Day" arc, Spidey suspects that a recently active superhero, Jackpot, might be Mary Jane in disguise until it is revealed to be Sarah Ehret, a doctor who gained superhuman strength after coming into contact with "Lot 777." A few tweaks of the origin story here and there, and it's quite possible that superhero identity (to which Mary Jane eventually takes up herself in the comics) could end up being Sink's. For now, we'll just have to wait and see when Spidey swings back into theaters on July 31. 2026.