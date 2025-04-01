Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Takes Its Title From One Of The Most Infamous Marvel Storylines Ever

If fans of the wall-crawling menace felt their spider senses tingling today, it'll be for a good reason. News straight from CinemaCon (via Variety) this week confirms that the long-awaited fourth installment of Tom Holland's Spider-Man will be titled "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," taking its name from one of the most loathed creative choices in the webhead's history.

The announcement was made by Holland himself, who appeared via video footage to reveal the upcoming chapter's title, promising that "'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is a fresh start." It was always expected that the next big screen issue in the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's story would see Peter Parker's alter-ego start from scratch after making the brave wish for the world to forget him in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Sadly, this included Zendaya's MJ, who we last saw share an awkward encounter in the film's final moments.

The "Brand New Day" event took a similar route in all the wrong ways. The 2008 story arc picked up things from the "One More Day" storyline, where Parker made a deal with the demon Mephisto to save the life of Aunt May. This, in turn, altered history, including Pete's marriage to Mary-Jane and those who knew Spider-Man's real identity, forgetting it completely. All that's left to figure out now is what other details could make their way into the next movie, "Brand New Day," and how others could be adjusted for the arrival of brand-new cast members.

