Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 May Feature One Of Marvel's Biggest Villains

Where there's smoke, there's usually fire ... and, folks, it is scorching hot right now. While Kevin Feige has attempted to define the next overarching storyline in the aftermath of "Avengers: Endgame" and the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony Pictures have had to make similarly big decisions regarding the franchise's flagship character. Tom Holland's Spidey hasn't been seen on the big screen since the crossover-happy threequel "Spider-Man: No Way Home" back in 2021, leaving fans to wonder exactly how his next adventure would take shape. Last we heard, "Spider-Man 4" was set to do battle with Christopher Nolan's next blockbuster in July of 2026. But after saving the world in "Endgame" and taking on the multiverse in "No Way Home," perhaps the better question is which supervillain will he come up against next?

We might finally have an answer to that. In scooper Jeff Sneider's latest newsletter, the controversial (yet oftentimes reliable) source reports that one of Spidey's biggest foes may factor into the fourth movie. Just in case it needs to be said, there will be potential spoilers from here on out.

In a scoop that /Film can back up with what we've heard from our own sources, Sneider claims that Marvel is eyeing Sacha Baron Cohen to play the role of long-rumored Marvel villain Mephisto. Deadline has previously reported that the "Borat" star secretly joined the production of the Disney+ series "Ironheart" and is "likely playing Mephisto." Given the MCU's habit of securing A-listers in significant roles to larger deals, it always stood to reason that the actor would appear in future projects well beyond "Ironheart" down the line. If Sneider is to be believed, that will lead to his appearance in "Spider-Man 4" in a dream come true for every hardcore fan who's fallen down the Mephisto rabbit hole over the years.