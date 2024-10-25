Does Venom 3 Lay The Groundwork For Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4?

Okay, so Spider-Man doesn't show up in "Venom 3." That much is clear. But what about the post-credits scenes? Surely they must set-up "Spider-Man 4" in some way ... right? Nope! There are two post-credit scenes in "Venom: The Last Dance," and both of them are underwhelming and have nothing to do with Spider-Man. The first post-credits scene is all about Knull, the film's big bad who ... spends the entire movie sitting in a chair with his hair hanging down in his face. It's clear that Sony wants Knull to be their own version of Thanos, but the character makes absolutely no real impact here. However, he gets a big post-credits moment where he more or less says "I'll be back, baby!" Sure! Whatever you say, Knull! Is it possible that Knull will end up being the main villain of "Spider-Man 4"? I guess! Why not? Anything is possible! But it seems unlikely. Remember: the current version of Spider-Man is still firmly set in the MCU, and Knull is a character from Sony's Spider-Man Universe. He has nothing to do with the MCU. Why would they use him?

The Knull scene occurs midway through the credits. But what about the second post-credits scene — the one that happens at the very end of the movie? I'll confess that I'm not a big post-credits scene guy. I actually usually leave the theater before they happen, because I don't find them very interesting. However, there have been rumblings that "Venom 3" would have something to do with setting up "Spider-Man 4," so I assumed that if that was going to happen, it would happen in the final post-credits scene. But it doesn't. This final scene brings back a bartender character played by "Ted Lasso" actor Cristo Fernández — a character who also appeared in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." At the beginning of "Venom 3," the military abducts this unlucky bartender because he happened to witness Eddie Brock going into Venom mode. Eddie also left a tiny sliver of Venom-goo on a quarter he left at the bar, and the military took that, too.

In the final post-credit scene, we see the bartender wander out of the secret military base known as Area 55, which is located beneath the famous Area 51. Area 51 was destroyed during the big climax of "Venom 3," and the bartender staggers through the wreckage, confused and afraid. While this is happening, we see a cockroach approach a broken vial that contains some symbiote gunk. The implication is that this is the tiny bit of Venom-goo we saw at the start of the film. The goo will likely take hold of the roach, and bring Venom back from the dead. Sure. Fine. But none of this has anything to do with Spider-Man. It's clear that I wasn't the only one expecting some sort of Spidey set-up here, because after this scene happened, the audience at my screening (who all sat dutifully waiting for this final post-credits scene) groaned in disappointment. "That's it?!" I heard someone exclaim. Yep. That's it.

"Venom: The Last Dance" is now playing in theaters.