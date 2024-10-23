Venom: The Last Dance Review: Tom Hardy's Marvel Trilogy Ends With A Whimper

It's fair to say that we're in the dying days of the superhero movie boom. No, I don't mean the superhero movie is going away — it's not. Hell, Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" recently became a box office success and audiences seemed to like it, too (although I wasn't a fan). But these days, "Deadpool & Wolverine" feels more like the exception rather than the rule. There was a time there when it seemed like any superhero movie was too big to fail, but after being inundated with a constant barrage of comic book characters brought to digital life, audiences are starting to grow warry. It certainly doesn't help that the vast majority of these movies aren't very good, either. As a critic, I'm not really concerned with box office. I have no financial stake in the movie, so whatever it earns opening weekend doesn't really interest me. No, what I'm interested in is quality. How is the movie itself? Does it work? Does it at least entertain? Or does it feel like it's wasting my time?

After Disney and Marvel teamed up to create the MCU with wildly successful results, other studios wanted in on that sweet superhero action, most notably the folks at Sony. Sony is lucky enough to have the rights to characters from Spider-Man comics, and while the studio struck a deal to bring Spidey into the MCU in the form of Tom Holland, execs got it in their heads that they could make their own movies using Spider-Man-adjacent characters. Aside from the delightful animated "Spider-Verse" movies, the results have been dire. Remember "Morbius"? Of course you don't. And this year's "Madame Web" felt like a punchline before it even hit theaters.

The only luck Sony has had (outside of the "Spider-Verse" flicks) has been with Venom, a "cool" '90s Marvel comic character who likes to stick his slimy tongue out. Frequently a villain in the comics, the movies have turned Venom into a hero (who occasionally bites off people's heads). These films have been successful at the box office, but what about the quality? The first "Venom" is kind of a slog, although it has moments of fun almost entirely due to the weirdo vibes of star Tom Hardy. Hardy is one of our more interesting modern actors, and he's able to salvage the first film by doing things like randomly climbing into a lobster tank at a seafood restaurant. The sequel, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," improved on the formula. It leaned into silliness and took things even further by suggesting Hardy's character Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom that possesses him are more than just buddies — they're in a rom-com relationship. "Let There Carnage" seemed to be saying: "Venom is Eddie Brock's boyfriend." Now here comes "Venom: The Last Dance," the conclusion to this lopsided trilogy. Unfortunately, everything that was fun about "Let There Be Carnage" has been jettisoned for a rushed, clumsy, lackluster finale.