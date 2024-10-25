Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Gets A Release Date & Sets Up An Unexpected Box Office Battle

Wave goodbye to Brat Summer, and say hello to Hot Tom Summer. It's been three long years since Tom Holland's Spider-Man last graced the silver screen in "No Way Home," the crossover bonanza that united three separate franchises into an "Avengers"-sized behemoth. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone through a bit of a shakeup in the years since, leaving the wall crawler's next step somewhat up in the air — whether it be a possible appearance in the recently-released "Venom: The Last Dance" or in another standalone film. The actor has previously assured the legions of fans that plans for a "Spider-Man 4" have been in the works, conditioned on its writers delivering a worthy enough story. This afternoon, those plans have now inched significantly closer to becoming a reality ... and it's big news for Holland fans everywhere.

Sony Pictures announced today that the next "Spider-Man" film, a joint venture between Sony and Marvel Studios, has been officially added to its release calendar for 2026. Presuming any unexpected developments, you can safely mark down July 24, 2026 as the date when fans can next plan their pilgrimages to a multiplex near you for all the Spidey-Man action you could hope for. That comes with one additional wrinkle, however, as director Jon Watts won't be on board this time around. As previously reported, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director Destin Daniel Cretton will be stepping in to take the reins. No additional details have been released regarding the plot, the villain, or other cast members, but rest assured that those details will begin trickling in throughout the weeks and months ahead.

Oh, and that July 2026 release? That pits Holland's Spider-Man against his other major blockbuster appearance that year: a leading role in Christopher Nolan's next film.