Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Gets A Release Date & Sets Up An Unexpected Box Office Battle
Wave goodbye to Brat Summer, and say hello to Hot Tom Summer. It's been three long years since Tom Holland's Spider-Man last graced the silver screen in "No Way Home," the crossover bonanza that united three separate franchises into an "Avengers"-sized behemoth. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone through a bit of a shakeup in the years since, leaving the wall crawler's next step somewhat up in the air — whether it be a possible appearance in the recently-released "Venom: The Last Dance" or in another standalone film. The actor has previously assured the legions of fans that plans for a "Spider-Man 4" have been in the works, conditioned on its writers delivering a worthy enough story. This afternoon, those plans have now inched significantly closer to becoming a reality ... and it's big news for Holland fans everywhere.
Sony Pictures announced today that the next "Spider-Man" film, a joint venture between Sony and Marvel Studios, has been officially added to its release calendar for 2026. Presuming any unexpected developments, you can safely mark down July 24, 2026 as the date when fans can next plan their pilgrimages to a multiplex near you for all the Spidey-Man action you could hope for. That comes with one additional wrinkle, however, as director Jon Watts won't be on board this time around. As previously reported, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director Destin Daniel Cretton will be stepping in to take the reins. No additional details have been released regarding the plot, the villain, or other cast members, but rest assured that those details will begin trickling in throughout the weeks and months ahead.
Oh, and that July 2026 release? That pits Holland's Spider-Man against his other major blockbuster appearance that year: a leading role in Christopher Nolan's next film.
Between Spider-Man and Christopher Nolan, 2026 is officially the summer of Tom Holland
It's not exactly the next coming of Barbenheimer, but it kind of feels like the next best thing — both for moviegoing audiences and theater owners alike. After weeks of speculation and uncertain comments by Tom Holland himself, the currently-untitled "Spider-Man 4" is now officially set to bow on July 24, 2026. That's notable beyond the obvious reasons, such as Kevin Feige and Marvel now knowing when they can anticipate raking in all the money in the world. It also means that, as of this moment, Sony/Marvel will be going up against Universal Pictures and Christopher Nolan, who's next movie will also star Holland and is currently rumored to involve vampires. That blockbuster is scheduled for Nolan's tried-and-true release date of July 17, 2026, which has been the prized summer slot for prior movies in his filmography such as his "The Dark Knight" trilogy, "Dunkirk," and most recently "Oppenheimer." Now, he'll have to fend off Marvel's biggest and most proven superhero — and, ironically, he'll need to do so with the help of Holland, too.
We sadly won't have another handy portmanteau until both movies actually have their titles released to the public, of course, but there's still plenty of time before that information needs to be announced. For now, questions abound as to exactly what these movies will actually be about ... and those internet-breaking secrets are currently being held in the brain of arguably the most untrustworthy actor around. The film gods have a wicked sense of humor, folks, so keep a close eye on /Film as we'll be sure to report on any and all spoilers that Holland accidentally lets slip.
It's also worth noting that either Sony/Marvel or Universal could end up blinking first and backing down from this battle between guaranteed box office juggernauts, but stay tuned!