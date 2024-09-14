Tom Holland's One Condition To Return For Spider-Man 4 Is Exactly What You'd Expect

Actor Tom Holland began his professional career on the British stage, playing the title character in the 2008 production "Billy Elliot: The Musical." He moved to film in 2012, appearing in J.A. Bayona's intense flood drama "The Impossible." Holland burst into the public consciousness, however, in 2016 with his appearance as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in "Captain America: Civil War," one of the films in the vast and commercially overwhelming Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, Holland has played Spider-Man in five additional films, sometimes as part of the Avengers, and sometimes as a solo hero. His most recent Spider-Man performance came in 2021 with the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," a multiverse movie wherein he interacted with the versions of Spider-Man previously played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

"No Way Home" was an eye-crossing success, making over $1.9 billion at the box office, a staggering number, even for the MCU. Since that film, Spider-Man has been on the back burner, and Holland has moved to starring in the actioner "Uncharted" and the TV series "The Crowded Room." This year, Holland moved back to the stage, playing Romeo in a West End production of "Romeo & Juliet." Holland is 28, so perhaps Romeo was aged up for the play.

Many have wondered if Holland will return to the MCU at some point. At the end of "No Way Home," Spider-Man employed a wizard to erase the world's memory of him, allowing the character a clean slate and an opportunity to rise as a hero on his own. More than anything, though, Holland merely wants a great Spider-Man story. He said as much in a recent interview with Deadline, revealing that he is already creatively involved in whatever Spider-Man projects may present themselves.