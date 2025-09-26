Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die Review: Gore Verbinski Returns With A Bonkers Sci-Fi Movie About The AI Apocalypse [Fantastic Fest]

It's been a decade since we've had a Gore Verbinski movie, which is a travesty because he is one of our finest blockbuster movie directors out there. Verbinski is a director with an eye for well-used VFX, which is very rare in Hollywood these days — Davy Jones remains one of the single greatest computer graphics creatures of all time, while his animated movie "Rango" was so good it made ILM choose that project instead of working on "Avatar."

Verbinski knows how to make even a small story feel huge, whether that's the balls-to-the-wall slapstick insanity of "Mouse Hunt," or his remake of "The Ring" — arguably the single best English-language remake of a horror movie ever made. Now, he's finally back after spending years working on an animated musical for Netflix to no avail, and it is a grand return for the director.

"Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" starts out inconspicuously, with a regular evening at a Los Angeles diner where patrons are enjoying their meals, each having a story of their own but otherwise not drawing attention. Then Sam Rockwell arrives as a man dressed up in what can only be described as techno-hobo-core, an outfit clearly made out of whatever was found on the dump of a cyberpunk cosplay store. The man, with his long and stringy hair and shuffling awkwardness, doesn't waste time in making a scene. He says he's from the future, and he is looking for volunteers to help him on a mission to destroy a rogue artificial intelligence before it destroys the world. Granted, no one takes him seriously — at first. But he starts addressing the patrons with confident familiarity, saying he says he's done this over 130 times. Is he nuts? Is the contraption tied around his chest a time machine or a makeshift bomb? Why does he know how much change this random patron has in his pocket?

What follows is a truly bonkers, balls-to-the-wall, hilarious sci-fi adventure that starts out as "Repo Man" and ends up going full "Akira." It's bold, it's got a great cast, it's one of the timeliest genre movies in years. It is great to have Gore Verbinski back.