James Cameron's 2009 ultra-hit "Avatar" seems to be praised and lambasted in equal measure. The film's script is often mocked for its simple dialogue, poor characterization, and embarrassing "going native" conceit. At the same time, though, one cannot fault the film for its dazzling special effects. Cameron utilized the most advanced computers available to visually realize Pandora and the Na'Vi, making them look as realistic as he could. And he succeeded. The effects are legitimately amazing. Say what you will about the story, "Avatar" is one of the slickest movies ever made.

The lead visual effects company on "Avatar" was the New Zealand-based Wētā FX, the studio responsible for the "Lord of the Rings" movies, and many others. The sheer volume of digital effects famously drove prices up on "Avatar," leaving its budget somewhere close to $237 million. As we all know, though, "Avatar" made all that money back and then some. As of this writing, it has made $2.93 billion and is, adjusted for inflation, the second-highest-grossing film of all time.

"Avatar" was a plum gig for Wētā, and it won the FX house an Academy Award. Weirdly, Wētā only got the "Avatar" job after James Cameron was turned down by Industrial Light & Magic, one of America's premier visual effects companies. ILM, as many can tell you, was founded by George Lucas, who has overseen the FX of some of the biggest movies ever, from "Star Wars" to "Sinners." They're so ubiquitous, one can assume that ILM worked on just about any major studio release that has any kind of visual effect at all.

Only ILM didn't do the main work on "Avatar." Which seems odd. Surely ILM would want the whole job on "Avatar." Why did they turn it down? A new episode of the "Industrial Light & Magic" documentary program, covered by article in Dextero, explains that ILM turned James Cameron down because they wanted to take a less risky project. They passed on "Avatar" to work on "Rango."