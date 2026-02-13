Every Way 2026's Wuthering Heights Changes Emily Brontë's Classic Novel

To be fair to Emerald Fennell, the overwhelming majority of "Wuthering Heights" adaptations tend to focus on the novel's first half — Catherine and Heathcliff's relationship — rather than attempting to capture the full scope of Emily Brontë's work, which spans roughly 30 years and multiple generations. By narrowing its focus, Fennell's film sidelines many of the novel's more unsettling Gothic elements: There's no ghost of Cathy haunting Heathcliff, and the supernatural undercurrent that provides the book with much of its emotional intensity is absent. This choice also means the movie doesn't explore the second generation of characters, particularly Cathy and Heathcliff's children, whose lives are deeply shaped by the cycle of cruelty and revenge inherited from their parents. In omitting this generational fallout, though, Fennell's adaptation loses one of Brontë's central themes: how obsession and vengeance echo long after their originators are gone.

Additionally, the film abandons the novel's layered framing narrative. There's no Mr. Lockwood to mediate the story, no Nelly Dean to complicate it with her own biases, and no perspectives from Isabella or Zillah to widen the emotional lens. Instead, the relationship between Cathy and Heathcliff is presented somewhat matter-of-factly. While this is an interesting creative choice, it makes it less clear to the audience that Cathy is an unreliable narrator, cushioning the moral ambiguity that defines the novel.

Perhaps the most controversial change, however, is the omission of the iconic deathbed scene between Heathcliff and Cathy. Although fragments of the dialogue appear elsewhere, the absence of Heathcliff's devastating plea ("I love my murderer. But yours ... how can I?") is striking. Artistic liberties are inevitable, but removing this moment is akin to adapting "Romeo and Juliet" without the balcony scene. You can, but why would you?