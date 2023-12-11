Night Of The Living Dead's Duane Jones Fought Against A Happier Ending For The Film

When Jones came on board, he requested a few changes to Ben's character, including revisions to the dialogue to tone down the crude, volatile way in which Ben was supposed to originally speak. These changes were implemented along the way, and when an alternate, happier ending for the character was once considered, Jones actively fought for the grim, heartbreaking ending that "Night of the Living Dead" concludes with. He recalled (via The Wrap):

"I convinced George that the Black community would rather see me dead than saved, after all that had gone on, in a corny and symbolically confusing way. The heroes never die in American movies. The jolt of that, and the double jolt of the hero being Black seemed like a double-barreled whammy."

This deliberate subversion of expectations that Jones fought for ultimately deepens the layers of symbolism that the film expertly weaves. The story begins with Barbra (Judith O'Dea) being chased by the undead, and established tradition momentarily leads us to believe that she will claim the mantle of final girl. However, Barbra proves to be theatrical even in the face of danger, which is exactly when Ben bursts into the scene and takes charge of the situation. As the undead close in, Ben also has to deal with racism from other white survivors, including Harry (Karl Hardman), but he perseveres due to his bravery and calm pragmatism, proving himself worthy of being the final survivor.

However, all of that is undone in a single, horrible second when Ben is shot without hesitation and burned alongside the undead, subjected to bigotry-driven dehumanization even as the world crumbles due to supernatural reasons. This is a jarring final scene that makes a terrifying statement — one that is difficult to stomach but essential to reckon with.