The Four-Part Beatles Biopic Has Officially Found Its John, Paul, George And Ringo
"Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary." No, that's not the logline for the next Marvel movie, but for the four Beatles films set to be directed by Sam Mendes. It's best to clear your schedule, though, as they're all set to be released in April 2028. You read that right — four films in one month focusing on one of the most important bands in music history. If we could needle-drop "Help!" here, we absolutely would.
The frankly wild decision to make four fab films about each individual member of the Beatles was confirmed at CinemaCon, after reports last year that Mendes was giving The Beatles their own "Avengers" movies. The reveal also finally confirmed who was playing the titular band. Paul Mescal is down for Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan is Ringo Starr, Joseph Quinn is playing George Harrison, and Harris Dickinson is John Lennon, if you can imagine that.
Mendes, who attended the event, backed the monumental decision to release four films in one month. According to Variety, the director of "1917" and "Skyfall" sees this as a chance to get people back in theaters. "We need big cinematic events to get people out of the house," the director proclaimed, and it seems that focusing on four young lads from Liverpool might just be the way to go. It's this daring method of storytelling, however, that might also finally change the record on the tiresome formula for musical biopics going forward.
Sam Mendes saw The Beatles story as too huge' for one film
At this point the musical biopic has felt stuck on repeat, to the point that the likes of "Popstar: Never Stop Stopping" and "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox" (which included an appearance of The Beatles) have been able to poke pitch perfect fun at the tired formula. Thankfully, Mendes' "four-film cinematic event" might be the new sound we've been looking for to give it a refreshing jolt.
Of course, it's not the first time The Beatles have been on the big screen. Besides Richard Lester's "A Hard Day's Night," which captured the height of Beatlemania in 1964, there was also the animated movie that was practically laced with LSD, "Yellow Submarine," which was set to be remade by Robert Zemeckis in 2009 before being canceled in 2011. Mendes assures, however, that his bold venture is the right route to take. "The story was too huge to fit into a single movie," said the director at the Las Vegas-based event. "It's a chance to understand them more deeply."
It's also a great selection of stars taking on the roles. Mescal is coming off the box-office boom of success from "Gladiator II," whereas Joseph Quinn (who was also in "Gladiator II") is set to appear later this year in another iconic quartet with "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, before joining the cast of "Avengers: Doomsday." For now, we'll have a long wait until we see them all Come Together. Let's just hope they're worth the wait.