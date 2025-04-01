The Four-Part Beatles Biopic Has Officially Found Its John, Paul, George And Ringo

"Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary." No, that's not the logline for the next Marvel movie, but for the four Beatles films set to be directed by Sam Mendes. It's best to clear your schedule, though, as they're all set to be released in April 2028. You read that right — four films in one month focusing on one of the most important bands in music history. If we could needle-drop "Help!" here, we absolutely would.

The frankly wild decision to make four fab films about each individual member of the Beatles was confirmed at CinemaCon, after reports last year that Mendes was giving The Beatles their own "Avengers" movies. The reveal also finally confirmed who was playing the titular band. Paul Mescal is down for Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan is Ringo Starr, Joseph Quinn is playing George Harrison, and Harris Dickinson is John Lennon, if you can imagine that.

Mendes, who attended the event, backed the monumental decision to release four films in one month. According to Variety, the director of "1917" and "Skyfall" sees this as a chance to get people back in theaters. "We need big cinematic events to get people out of the house," the director proclaimed, and it seems that focusing on four young lads from Liverpool might just be the way to go. It's this daring method of storytelling, however, that might also finally change the record on the tiresome formula for musical biopics going forward.

