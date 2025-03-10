Why Robert Zemeckis' CGI Beatles Movie Was Canceled

As a Brit, I may be a little biased when I say this: The opening ceremony for the London 2012 Summer Olympics was the best ever. Directed by Danny Boyle, the usual hour of dancers and acrobats twirling around was spectacular and silly, complete with skits celebrating the Industrial Revolution, the NHS, and the nation's rich cultural scene. Movie buffs also got two special treats: Rowan Atkinson as Mr. Bean daydreaming about beating the boys from "Chariots of Fire" in their famous beach race, and Queen Elizabeth II making her screen debut opposite Daniel Craig's James Bond before her stunt double sky-dived into the stadium. It was surely the best trailer "Skyfall," which hit theaters a few months later, could have hoped for.

The music of the Fab Four featured heavily during the ceremony, complete with Sir Paul McCartney wrapping things up by leading a sing-a-long to "Hey Jude." As such, it only seemed natural that a remake of "Yellow Submarine" was also slated to coincide with the London Olympics. The bad news was that Robert Zemeckis would be mo-capping the Beatles this time around. We all love the director for classic movies like "Back to the Future," "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," and "Forrest Gump," but his track record with motion-capture and CG animation has been divisive (to say the least).

For some, Zemeckis' "The Polar Express," "Beowulf," and "A Christmas Carol" are almost unwatchable due to the creepy motion-capture style that plunges viewers deep into the Uncanny Valley. Thankfully, the director's "Yellow Submarine" project was canceled, and snippets of footage suggest it would have been a journey to the bottom of the Uncanny Mariana Trench. But why, exactly, was it given the chop?