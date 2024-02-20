Director Sam Mendes Is Giving The Beatles Their Own Avengers Movies

Somewhere, my Beatles-adoring mom is going wild. After watching several of the most famous singers and bands in the world receive the biopic treatment in recent years, from "Bohemian Rhapsody" to "Rocketman" to "Elvis" (the wildly successful "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" deserves a shout-out here, too), it's now time for arguably the most legendary musical group of them all to get their time in the limelight once again. And no, 2019's "Yesterday" doesn't quite count.

After dominating the charts and becoming everyone's favorite music group on the planet for several years running back during the swingin' sixties, The Beatles deserve nothing less than the full red-carpet treatment. Sony apparently agrees, as the studio announced this morning that acclaimed director Sam Mendes ("American Beauty," "Skyfall," "1917") will be setting his sights on The Beatles for a truly ambitious undertaking. See, this isn't just your run-of-the-mill biopic, mind you. According to the press release, the English rock band will basically be getting their own Avengers-style crossover. Yes, really. Mendes will be directing a total of four feature films, with each one told from each band member's unique point of view. Apparently, all indications are that these will (ahem) come together and "intersect to tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history."

Oh, and best of all? This quartet of movies about Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison is planned with a theatrical release in mind. We can (probably) thank the Swifties for that.