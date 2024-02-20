Director Sam Mendes Is Giving The Beatles Their Own Avengers Movies
Somewhere, my Beatles-adoring mom is going wild. After watching several of the most famous singers and bands in the world receive the biopic treatment in recent years, from "Bohemian Rhapsody" to "Rocketman" to "Elvis" (the wildly successful "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" deserves a shout-out here, too), it's now time for arguably the most legendary musical group of them all to get their time in the limelight once again. And no, 2019's "Yesterday" doesn't quite count.
After dominating the charts and becoming everyone's favorite music group on the planet for several years running back during the swingin' sixties, The Beatles deserve nothing less than the full red-carpet treatment. Sony apparently agrees, as the studio announced this morning that acclaimed director Sam Mendes ("American Beauty," "Skyfall," "1917") will be setting his sights on The Beatles for a truly ambitious undertaking. See, this isn't just your run-of-the-mill biopic, mind you. According to the press release, the English rock band will basically be getting their own Avengers-style crossover. Yes, really. Mendes will be directing a total of four feature films, with each one told from each band member's unique point of view. Apparently, all indications are that these will (ahem) come together and "intersect to tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history."
Oh, and best of all? This quartet of movies about Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison is planned with a theatrical release in mind. We can (probably) thank the Swifties for that.
Sam Mendes will direct four Beatles biopics
You hear that sound? It's the loud buzz of Beatles fans everywhere getting ready to debate their favorite of the four all over again. And if you thought the media hulabaloo surrounding the Taylor Swift phenomenon has been pretty wild, well, The Beatles might as well have set the very template for that in the first place.
Although we've recently seen documentaries related to the band such as "The Beatles: Eight Days a Week" (from director Ron Howard) and "The Beatles: Get Back" (from "The Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson), incredibly enough, this new production marks the very first time that The Beatles will allow "full life story and music rights for a scripted film," according to the press release. Deadline reports that the entire project came together thanks to an original pitch by Sam Mendes himself, selling Sony on the idea of an interconnected series of movies that, in all likelihood, could actually have an "Avengers"-level boost at the box office as each movie would (theoretically) be necessary to get a full picture of the band's four colorful personalities. Mendes released the following statement about the news:
"I'm honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies."
You can just imagine everybody over at Sony drooling over the dollar signs this four-movie plan will rake in, but fans will have a bit of a wait ahead of them. The language of the press release seems to indicate that all four movies will drop in theaters sometime in 2027, though no precise details have been revealed just yet. Stay tuned, folks.