Project Hail Mary's Screenwriter Thought The Ryan Gosling Movie Was A Nightmare To Adapt

Sci-fi author Andy Weir's novels are immensely readable, but they're understandably challenging to adapt. Both "The Martian" and recent box office hit "Project Hail Mary" are based on books filled with Weir's love of science, featuring highly detailed (though still fun and quippy) explanations of the physics, chemistry, and biology at play. And unlike the traditional Hollywood screenplay, Weir's books don't have a big central conflict or an evil villain for the audience to root against; they're primarily stories about people working together to solve a problem.

Both novels were adapted for the screen by Drew Goddard, so by the time "Project Hail Mary" came around, he had already had great success in translating Weir's science-heavy brand of space adventure for the big screen in "The Martian." However, "Project Hail Mary" presented an entirely new and exciting challenge, as Goddard explained to Cynthia Erivo in a discussion for Interview magazine.

"I can look back at my work and see that so much of the joy is through the characters. That's what attracts me. Doing characters that aren't like me ... When I read ['Project Hail Mary'], I could find compassion for a creature that had no face. From a screenwriting point of view, it was a nightmare. From an artist's point of view, it was thrilling."

The creature with no face is Rocky (James Ortiz), an alien engineer who teams up with human scientist Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) to solve the problem posed by a star-eating microbe called Astrophage that threatens both their solar systems. Rocky doesn't need a face because he doesn't have eyes (he uses sound to "see"), and he eats by shoving food up his butthole. So, getting the audience to love him was no easy feat.