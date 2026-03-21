Project Hail Mary: How Rocky Eats, According To The Original Book

Mild spoilers for "Project Hail Mary" to follow.

Following an extensive marking push over the last month, "Project Hail Mary" is now officially in theaters and has earned the united praise of critics and general audiences alike. From its jaw-dropping IMAX visuals to a tie-in LEGO set featuring its own Ryan Gosling minifigure, the film has the sci-fi community abuzz with excitement. Even /Film's Ethan Anderton dubbed it one of the best sci-fi movies ever in his review.

Still, while "Project Hail Mary" is a joyous romp through space, it also creates a lot of questions, especially for those who haven't read its source material. One particularly odd moment midway through the film has Rocky (James Ortiz) criticizing Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) for his odd human eating habits — right before the lovable but punky Eridian disturbingly stuffs his own orifice with food. The scene is fleeting, but author Andy Weir's original book offers plenty of additional insight on the matter.

Indeed, Weir's novel gives us several key details about how the mineral-based Eridians eat. First off, like the aliens' bodies, their food comes with a rocky outer layer. Once removed, said layer exposes the inner meat, which is what they actually consume.

When it comes to meal time, Eridians shred their protein-based meat down in their hands before a hole in their lower thorax opens up to release their previous feast (i.e. they expel their feces). And if that sounds weird enough, it only gets stranger from there.