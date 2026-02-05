New Project Hail Mary LEGO Set Gives Ryan Gosling A Close Encounter In Space
In March, "The LEGO Movie" directors Phil Lord & Chris Miller are taking us to space with Ryan Gosling in "Project Hail Mary." Based on Andy Weir's best-selling sci-fi novel of the same name, the film looks like the kind of blockbuster that captures the wonder of space, complete with an alien friend for us to meet.
If you're like me, you're trying everything in your power not to spoil the various twists and turns that are said to make "Project Hail Mary" a fantastic story. After all, the first "Project Hail Mary" trailer already gave away one of the key reveals by introducing the extra-terrestrial who comes to be known as Rocky. But there are apparently more turns in store for those who haven't read the book.
Thankfully, we can keep our attention away from the film's marketing and focus on building a cool new LEGO set inspired by the movie. That's right, an official "Project Hail Mary" LEGO set is coming soon, allowing us to build both Ryan Gosling as astronaut Ryland Grace and his new alien buddy, not to mention the interstellar spacecraft he uses to navigate the cosmos.
Take a look at the "Project Hail Mary" LEGO set below!
Project Hail Mary gets a close encounter of the LEGO kind
The "Project Hail Mary" LEGO set is geared towards adults, so it's not necessarily made to be played with. Instead, you'll be building a microscale replica of the ship from the film. But just because it's meant to be a LEGO display doesn't mean it lacks cool features. A crank allows you to send the crew module into orbit, simulating the centrifugal gravity system from the movie.
Even though this LEGO set is a microscale build, it still comes with a regular-sized minifigure of Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, and you get to build Rocky with various little pieces. There are also a few different ways to display the LEGO set, including one that allows you to re-create the moment seen in the trailer where Ryland meets Rocky.
This kind of LEGO set makes me wish we'd get more singular building brick options from movies that may not require an entire line like "Star Wars," Marvel, or "Harry Potter." For example, we got the LEGO "Dune" Atreides Royal Ornithopter a little while back, and I'd like to see more sets like that.
The "Project Hail Mary" LEGO set will cost $99.99, and it's available for pre-order right now, but it won't ship until March 1, 2026. The film hits theaters on March 20, 2026.