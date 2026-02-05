New Project Hail Mary LEGO Set Gives Ryan Gosling A Close Encounter In Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In March, "The LEGO Movie" directors Phil Lord & Chris Miller are taking us to space with Ryan Gosling in "Project Hail Mary." Based on Andy Weir's best-selling sci-fi novel of the same name, the film looks like the kind of blockbuster that captures the wonder of space, complete with an alien friend for us to meet.

If you're like me, you're trying everything in your power not to spoil the various twists and turns that are said to make "Project Hail Mary" a fantastic story. After all, the first "Project Hail Mary" trailer already gave away one of the key reveals by introducing the extra-terrestrial who comes to be known as Rocky. But there are apparently more turns in store for those who haven't read the book.

LEGO

Thankfully, we can keep our attention away from the film's marketing and focus on building a cool new LEGO set inspired by the movie. That's right, an official "Project Hail Mary" LEGO set is coming soon, allowing us to build both Ryan Gosling as astronaut Ryland Grace and his new alien buddy, not to mention the interstellar spacecraft he uses to navigate the cosmos.

Take a look at the "Project Hail Mary" LEGO set below!