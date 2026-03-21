How Project Hail Mary Adapts The Book's Most Challenging Sci-Fi Concept

Spoilers ahead for the book and movie versions of "Project Hail Mary."

One of the things I really enjoy about "Project Hail Mary" is the way the story is built on the premise of a time crunch, even though time is one of the things that Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) and Rocky (James Ortiz) have in abundant supply. The total demise of their home planets, Earth and Erid, is still years away, which gives them weeks and even months to work on solutions.

It also gives them plenty of time to learn about each other when they initially meet, and in the books, a significant portion of that time is spent figuring out how to communicate. Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller's on-screen adaptation follows the book pretty closely: Grace uses a computer to record Rocky's sounds and then translate them using an ever-growing bank of vocabulary.

While this is pretty straightforward in the books, where exposition is easy, the movie version eases into it more slowly. Initially, we get the fun first-contact moments of waving, jazz hands, striking pantomime poses, and using tape measures and clocks (Rocky's people use base six instead of base 10, so the math is tricky there — I get why they left that part out, even though Lord and Miller are aware that audiences are smarter than you think.) After those initial moments, though, there are a couple of tweaks to the story, as is always the case when you go from book to screen.