Who Voices Rocky In Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's sci-fi film "Project Hail Mary" sees scientist Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) making first contact with an alien, and the two of them strike up a close friendship despite being extremely different on a physiological level. Grace is a human, made mostly of water and carbon (a "leaky space blob," as Rocky calls him in the book). Rocky is an Eridian, who is made of, well, rocks, and has five arms but no face.

Given the cosmic nature of the story, it would have been simpler to just stick Ryan Gosling in front of a green screen, have "Rocky" represented on set by a tennis ball on a stick, and build most of the movie using CGI. However, as Miller explained to The Hollywood Reporter, the directing duo wanted the movie to feel "real... natural [and] captured in the moment," so the interior of Grace's ship was built entirely as a physical set. Meanwhile, Rocky was physically present on set as a puppet, operated by lead puppeteer James Ortiz and his team of technicians (the "Rockyteers"). For shots requiring rapid or complicated movements, Rocky was animated by the visual effects artists at Framestore.

Ortiz told Variety that he and Gosling would initially rehearse scenes with Ortiz crawling around on the floor instead of the puppet, so that the two of them could make eye contact and figure out the beats of the scene. Then, once the puppet was brought in for filming, Ortiz would recite Rocky's lines from off-screen. He thought it was likely that a celebrity actor would be brought in to dub Rocky's lines in post-production, but Lord and Miller eventually told Ortiz that they were sticking with his voice.

"Getting that call was incredible," Ortiz told Variety. "I'd convinced myself it wouldn't be me."