5 Biggest Changes The Project Hail Mary Movie Makes From The Original Book

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This article contains major spoilers for "Project Hail Mary" and the Andy Weir novel.

If you've ever looked up at the stars and wondered if there could be life out there, specifically in the form of a spidery rock creature that communicates entirely through musical notes and whistles, "Project Hail Mary" is the movie for you. Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller have made an entire career out of turning the most unadaptable properties into critical and financial success stories. Even with the caveat of the film's reported blockbuster-sized budget, their latest collaboration keeps their creative win streak alive and well. That's sure to be a relief for moviegoers of all stripes, from cinephiles eager for the prospects of a non-franchise hit at the box office to hordes of readers out there who devoured author Andy Weir's original novel and wondered if such a quirky story could ever translate to the big screen.

The early returns seem to be overwhelmingly positive, thanks to screenwriter Drew Goddard and some seriously clever narrative choices along the way. In its totality, "Project Hail Mary" will surely go down as the most faithful adaptation anyone could've ever hoped to see. But, with that said, there are still a number of divergences from the original text worth pointing out — most of which make for a better viewing experience overall.

Wondering how the novel handled certain aspects we saw in the movie, or simply looking for a refresher on the finer details from the 2021 book? We've rounded up five of the biggest changes made from Weir's "Project Hail Mary" below. Some are minor, others are less so, but all of the following points only highlight why both versions are well worth checking out.