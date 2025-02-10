Is The Martian Scientifically Accurate?

In Ridley Scott's "The Martian," the crew of the Ares III head to Mars for an expedition. Just as their ascent vehicle lands, a severe dust storm topples it, causing the crew to scramble toward their orbiting vessel. However, one crew member, Mark Watney (Matt Damon) gets hit by debris and is left behind, presumed dead. What ensues is Mark's tireless attempts to establish communication with NASA, while trying to science the heck out of this situation to stay alive. A smart balance is struck between remaining scientifically authentic and making these high-concept ideas accessible, as Mark's perseverance only bears fruit because of his knowledge as a botanist and mechanical engineer. But how scientifically accurate is "The Martian?"

To answer this question quickly: it is pretty accurate. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) helped flesh out the scientific details of the story, with real-life Mars exploration data being used to map the onscreen planet's terrain and design compatible vehicles. The Mars Pathfinder, which Mark uses to survive and communicate, was built and designed by JPL to grant legitimacy to the technical aspects of this survival story. Even some of the devices used here are real, including the RTG (which works like a battery) Mark uses to stay warm, as similar power systems are still used for Mars-related missions.

That said, there are plenty of inaccuracies here and there. This does not necessarily detract from the experience, as the "fiction" part of science-fiction also needs to do some heavy lifting to elevate the most grounded premises. "The Martian" succeeds in doing so, as it re-frames a perseverance story into one that dares to defy expectations. There is humor mixed in with pathos, and undying hope laces Mark's long, arduous journey back to Earth. On that note, let's look at what the film gets right and wrong about the science involved from start to finish.