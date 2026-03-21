Meryl Streep's Project Hail Mary Role Explained

Spoilers follow.

In Phil Lord's and Christopher Miller's "Project Hail Mary," Earth is in trouble. A mysterious, ineffable force seems to be robbing the sun of its energy, causing it to swiftly go out. Ryan Gosling plays a beleaguered scientist named Dr. Ryland Grace, who is enlisted by the world's governments to travel to a nearby star that seems to have inexplicably survived a similar crisis. Dr. Grace will have to gather information on the distant star and send it back to Earth in a Hail Mary attempt to save the world.

While on his mission, Dr. Grace encounters an unexpected visitor. It seems that the distant star is also being studied by an extraterrestrial ship piloted by an alien scientist. The alien looks like a three-foot-wide tarantula made of rock, but is intelligent and friendly, and wants to work with Dr. Grace; his homeworld's sun is also suffering a similar fate as Earth's. Dr. Grace and the alien — nicknamed Rocky — spend a good deal of the movie learning how to communicate, and Dr. Grace develops a computer program that can listen to Rocky's otherworldly chitters and translate them into an artificial human voice.

Dr. Grace, wanting to give Rocky some personality, briefly cycles through a few potential artificial voices for his collaborator. Grace and Rocky listen to a few voice samples together. In a brief, amusing moment, one of the potential voices is that of Meryl Streep. Grace listens to Streep's voice recite some of Rocky's words and then tearily comments that "She can do anything."

Yes, that was actually Meryl Streep's voice in a cute cameo appearance. In an amusing story told to the Hollywood Reporter, Lord revealed that Gosling wasn't told that she would be appearing.