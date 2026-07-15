The Odyssey Cast Reveals The Secret To Christopher Nolan's Directing Prowess [Exclusive]

Everyone always says this sort of thing about their latest movie, but, in this case, it's true: "The Odyssey" really is Christopher Nolan's biggest and most ambitious movie yet. In one sense, that's to be expected. You don't adapt the most foundational story in all of Western civilization to cut corners and avoid capturing the grandeur of this very literal epic. In another sense, well, that's still saying a lot for the filmmaker behind the game-changing "The Dark Knight" trilogy, the mind-bending duo of "Inception" and "Tenet," the galaxy-spanning "Interstellar," and, oh yeah, an entire movie unfolding out of order in "Memento."

For the cast of "The Odyssey," however, that scope and scale could've presented a major challenge to portraying their larger-than-life characters. Fortunately, I had the chance to attend the New York junket and talk to both John Leguizamo (who portrays the blind Odysseus loyalist Eumaeus) and Himesh Patel (Odysseus' fellow soldier and shipmate Eurylochus). Having previously worked with him on "Tenet," Patel has a unique insight into how Nolan has changed as a filmmaker — or not — since his COVID-year release came and went.

According to him, the real secret sauce that Nolan possesses comes from his ability to take a mammoth production and, in the midst of countless moving pieces to keep track of at any given moment, dig down and find a way to capture moments of intimacy amid the chaos: